Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Russia records highest daily death toll

Russia reported 9,200 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with 119 deaths over the last 24 hours. The latter figure is the highest daily figure of deaths the country has recorded so far.

Nine-year-old French boy dies from Kawasaki disease

A nine-year-old child from Marseille is reported to have died earlier this month of Kawasaki disease, the rare inflammatory disorder which has been linked to Covid-19, French medics disclosed on Friday. The boy is believed to be the first known victim of the syndrome in France and the second in Europe after a teenager died in London last week. Although Kawasaki disease is said to mainly affect children under five, those diagnosed in France are aged from one to 14. About 230 suspected cases have been reported in Europe.

Afghan health ministry warns of surge in deaths

Afghanistan’s health ministry has warned of a surge in deaths if the country’s lockdown is not followed. Confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 6,402 as war continued across the country. “If people continue to not heed, we will witness a big catastrophe among families,” said Wahid Majroh, the deputy health minister.

Burundi presses on with election plans

Burundi is pushing ahead with plans to hold a controversial election on Wednesday despite concerns over the pandemic. It could be the first fully peaceful transfer of authority in the east African nation since independence in 1962.

Trump fires state department inspector general

The Trump administration has fired the state department’s inspector general, Steve Linick. He is reported to have been investigating the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, for a potential abuse of office.

Spain records lowest rise in Covid-19 deaths since mid-March

Spain’s overnight death toll from Covid-19 was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry has said, marking the country’s lowest 24-hour rise in eight weeks.