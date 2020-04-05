Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Spain records smallest percentage rise in infections since start of crisis

Spain’s death toll has risen by 674 to 12,418 in the past 24 hours, according to figures that recorded the lowest number of victims in nine days. It is also the first time since 28 March that daily deaths have dropped below 800. The number of registered cases rose to 130,759 from 124,736, Spain’s ministry said. The 5% rise in infections was the smallest increase since the start of the health crisis. Germany’s confirmed coronavirus infections meanwhile rose by 5,936 in the past 24 hours to 91,714 on Sunday, the third straight drop in the daily rate of new cases.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Global cases pass 1.2 million

The number of confirmed cases globally has passed 1.2m, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Just over one in four of these are in the US, which has 311,544 cases. There have been 64,753 coronavirus-related deaths worldwide. The five countries with the highest numbers of confirmed cases were the US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. China, which is now at number six, reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased.

Trump talks up unproven malaria drug

Donald Trump has directly urged Americans worried about Covid-19 to take a little-studied anti-malaria drug for the disease, despite potentially serious side effects and a lack of data on safety and efficacy in treatment of the pandemic virus. The president also warned the US that the worst was yet to come, and that Americans would see “a lot of death”. At a lengthy, rambling and combative briefing on Saturday afternoon, the president sought to discredit media reports of his administration’s failures and called some outlets in the White House press corps “fake news”. Scientists around the world are looking for potential treatments but so far have not found a success.

Story continues

Lombardy enacts law obliging citizens to wear face masks

Authorities in Lombardy, the Italian region worst-affected by coronavirus, have enacted a law obliging citizens to wear face masks when they go outside. In the absence of a mask, people should “cover their mouths and noses with a simple foulard or scarf”, said Attilio Fontana, the president of Lombardy.

The law came as images from major cities including Rome, Naples, Milan and Turin showed an increase in the number of people venturing out in recent days amid good weather.



Pandemic threatens survival of European Union, Spanish PM warns

The European Union’s very survival is at stake and a new “Marshall plan for Europe is needed” to rebuild the continent’s economies, Spain’s prime minister has warned in article published by the Guardian. Europe must build a wartime economy and promote European resistance, reconstruction and recovery, Pedro Sánchez said. A critical juncture had been reached at which even the most fervently pro-European countries and governments, as is Spain’s case, needed real proof of commitment in the form of “unwavering solidarity”.

African economics face “complete collapse” if virus not controlled

Economies in some parts of Africa face a “complete collapse” unless the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is controlled, a senior UN official with responsibility for operations on the continent has said. Up to 50% of all projected job growth in Africa will be lost as aviation, services, exports, mining, agriculture and the informal sector all take a hit, according to Ahunna Eziakonwa, the United Nations Development Program regional director for Africa. She told Associated Press: “We will see a complete collapse of economies and livelihoods. Livelihoods will be wiped out in a way we have never seen before.”

First case recorded in South Sudan as Iran puts death toll at 3,603

South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest states where decades of war and hunger have already devastated infrastructure, has become one of the latest states to record a confirmed case of Covid-19. The case was a 29-year-old woman who arrived in February from the Netherlands, via Ethiopia. Elsewhere, Iran said Covid-19 infections stood at 58,226 while the death toll from the outbreak was 3,603.

Outdoor exercise could be banned if rules flouted, Britons warned

Outdoor exercise could be banned in Britain if people flout the social distancing rules, the UK’s health minister has warned. Matt Hancock said sunbathing in public spaces was against the government guidance, and told those who dared to disobey that they were putting their own and others’ lives at risk. His warning came ahead of a televised address by the Queen, who was expected to praise Britain for its “self-discipline” and “resolve” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian authorities cautiously optimistic

Health authorities in Australia have expressed cautious optimism that the country may be able to limit its domestic outbreak, as the nation’s death toll reached 34. However, senior officials have warned against complacency or relaxing social distancing rules too early, saying that could lead to a resurgence in cases. The government has also warned its citizens that imported “home” Covid-19 test kits pose a serious risk to public health. The home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, said the kits were not reliable and could lead to people failing to isolate themselves or seek the medical help they need.

Criminal investigation launched into handling of cruise ship

A criminal investigation is to be launched into the disastrous handling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which has become the single largest source of Covid-19 cases in Australia, the NSW police commissioner said on Sunday. Mike Fuller announced the move as it was revealed four more passengers from the ill-fated ship have died – bringing the total to 11, and accounting for more than 30% of all Australian Covid-19 deaths. The Ruby Princess has been the focus of intense criticism since its 2,700 passengers were allowed to freely disembark in Sydney on 19 March, despite passengers onboard showing signs of respiratory illnesses.