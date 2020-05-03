Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Russia has announced its biggest daily increase in Covid-19 cases to date

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre reported 10,633 new cases and 58 deaths, increasing the total fatalities to 1,280.

Afghanistan has confirmed its highest rise both in coronavirus cases and deaths

The country confirmed 235 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking its biggest one-day rise of new infections, and 12 patients died overnight – bringing the total number of infections to 2,704 and death toll to 85.

Japan could start easing its coronavirus curbs

Parks and museums are among the facilities that could reopen soon, as long as strict preventative measures are adhered to. However, its state of emergency – which currently expires on Wednesday – is likely to be extended by another month.

Spain has reported its lowest rise of Covid-19 deaths in six weeks

The health ministry announced a one-day rise of 164 deaths from coronavirus, meaning the country’s total is now 25,264. It is the smallest increase since 18 March. Meanwhile, confirmed cases of the virus in Spain rose to 217,466 today.

Iran will reopen mosques across large parts of the country on Monday

The president, Hassan Rouhani, confirmed that centres of worship in around one third of the country’s administrative division would be allowed to operate from tomorrow. He did, however, stress that “social distancing is more important than collective prayer”.

Oversight called for in US

Watchdogs in the US say Donald Trump’s links with donors and backers deserve scrutiny as huge amounts of federal funds are distributed. There are concerns that, even during an unprecedented national crisis, Trump’s priorities and campaign machine often tilt towards giving donors and political allies favours, access and publicity.