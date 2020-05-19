Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Russia coronavirus cases edge towards 300,000

Health officials reported 9,263 new infections, bringing the total to 299,941 - the fourth day in a row new cases fell below 10,000.

The prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, who returned to work today after testing positive for the virus, said the country had stopped the growth of new infections but cautioned that the situation remains “difficult”.

Czech coronavirus cases show biggest jump in four weeks

The number of new cases climbed above 100 for the first time this month, partly due to an outbreak at a coal mine in Karvina.

UK jobless claims soar by nearly 70% in April

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits increased in April by the most since records began, to reach almost 2.1 million.

The Office for National Statistics said about 856,500 people signed up for universal credit and jobseeker’s allowance benefits in April, driving up the overall UK claimant count by 69% in a single month.

Global cases pass 4.8 million

There are 4,817,105 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins university data. The death toll stands at 318,775. US deaths, the highest worldwide, passed 90,000, and the number of cases climbed above 1.5m.

Trump threatens to make WHO funding freeze ‘permanent’

Late on Monday evening, Donald Trump tweeted a letter addressed to World Health Organization director general saying that if the WHO “does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary [funding] freeze permanent and reconsider our membership of the organization”. He also claimed the WHO had shown an “alarming lack of independence” from China.

In response, China accused Trump of trying to “smear China” and “shirk responsibility and bargain over its international obligations to the WHO”, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

WHO chief promises review of coronavirus response

Before Trump’s letter was released, the World Health Organization said an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible.

A resolution drafted by the European Union calling for an independent evaluation of the WHO’s performance appeared to have won consensus backing among the WHO’s 194 states. The motion is expected to be voted on on Tuesday.

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

His doctor released a letter confirming that they had discussed the use of the drug and “concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks”. The US Food and Drug Administration has cautioned against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for Covid-19 outside of a hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.

Brazil cases overtake UK to become third-highest worldwide

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil stands at 255,368, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, making the country the third-worst affected in terms of cases.

Hong Kong blocks Tiananmen Square vigil with gathering ban

It has in effect banned the annual vigil by extending its physical distancing measures for another 14 days. The restrictions were due to expire this week but will now end no earlier than 5 June, the day after the event commemorating the Chinese army’s brutal crackdown on protesters in 1989.