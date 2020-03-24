Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

UK wakes up to lockdown

Police in Britain will enforce new coronavirus restrictions, which only allow people outside to buy food or medicines, exercise alone once a day, or to travel to work if absolutely necessary. “You must stay at home,” Boris Johnson said, with the news that all non-essential shops, playgrounds and libraries were now closed.

Donald Trump vows to reopen US economy, despite coronavirus

President Trump said he will not shut the economy down for months to stop the coronavirus, suggesting such a shutdown could be “worse than the problem itself”. Asked if Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who has become the public face of the American scientific community during the pandemic, agreed with him on re-opening the economy, Trump said Fauci “understands there’s a tremendous cost to our country”. A senior Republican offical from Texas said older people would rather die than sacrifice the economy.

Around 20% of global population under lockdown

Around one in five people around the globe have been ordered to stay home. The first 100,000 cases took 67 days to appear, while the most recent 100,000 just four days, noted the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. But “we are not helpless bystanders”, he said.

China to lift travel restrictions in Hubei province

All travel restrictions in and out of Hubei province, the centre of the pandemic, will be lifted on Wednesday, except for in the city Wuhan, which will have to wait until 8 April. Movement will be conditional on people having a health code clearance. Wuhan has been under lockdown since 23 January. Nationally, China reported 78 new cases on Tuesday, all but four of which were “imported”.

Taiwan reports 20 new cases

Taipei has announced 20 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 215.

All new cases were imported, with the patients having travelled to countries including Britain, Ireland, Turkey and Indonesia, the government said in a statement.



Australian states close borders

Queensland joined four other Australian states in announcing it would close its borders, as the national death toll rose to eight. The woman in her 70s had been a passenger on the Ruby Princess, which docked in Sydney on Thursday. Its 2,700 passengers left the ship without tests and more than 130 are now known to be infected.

Markets rise on Fed’s promise of dollar funding

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the US federal reserve’s promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. Japan’s Nikkei rose 7%, Shanghai was up 1.75%, Korea’s Kospi rose 7%, and Australia’s ASX200 finished more than 4% up.

Myanmar reports first cases

Two men who had recently travelled to the US and the UK were Myanmar’s first Covid-19 cases.

Global ceasefire plea

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, appealed for an immediate global ceasefire, calling for an end to all armed conflicts so that the world could instead focus on fighting Covid-19.

Olympics speculation

The Japanese Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, told reporters the world needed to put an end to the coronavirus before the Olympics could be held in their “complete form”. There is no official confirmation that the Games will be postponed, but Canada and Australia have said they will not send athletes.