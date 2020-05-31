Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Global cases pass six million

The world has passed the milestone of six million confirmed coronavirus cases, with 6,048,384 confirmed infections worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The US is the worst-affected country in terms of cases and deaths, with 1,769,776 infections and 103,685 fatalities.

Donald Trump postpones G7 summit and signals wider attendance list

In a dramatic pivot, US president Donald Trump has postponed the Group of Seven summit that he wanted to hold in June. He will also expand the list of countries invited to attend the rescheduled event to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Trump said the G7 in its current format was a “very outdated group of countries. I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world.”

Key UK election battlegrounds face double hit

Key English election battlegrounds in the north-west and Midlands will be severely exposed to a double economic hit from Brexit and coronavirus should the UK fail to secure an EU trade deal by the end of the year, new analysis has warned. Boris Johnson has continued to rule out any extension to Britain’s EU transition deal, which expires from January. It comes despite a deadlock in talks about a future trade deal, before the final round of talks this week.

Pressure builds on South African president

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa faces a fresh leadership test over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak as Africa’s most industrialised nation prepares to reopen its economy on Monday. South Africa had already slipped into recession in the final quarter of 2019 before the virus arrived in March, and the rand has depreciated by 22.9% since January. Under eased restrictions, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen on Monday. The country reported 1,727 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 30,967.

Brazil cases near 500,000

Brazil registered a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, raising the total to 498,440 in a country with one of the world’s worst outbreaks. The death toll in Brazil from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Los Angeles shuts down Covid-19 testing amid protests

Coronavirus testing centres in Los Angeles, California have been closed due to safety concerns amid protests over the death of George Floyd, according to LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said the centres were being closed “because of the safety worries across the city”.

South Korea reports 27 new cases

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus, including 21 from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have been scrambling to stem transmissions linked to club-goers and warehouse workers. The figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought national totals to 11,468 cases and 270 deaths. Twelve of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

Pope calls for world leaders to provide relief

Pope Francis implored world leaders to provide social and economic relief for the many workers who have lost jobs, and called for the enormous sums of money used to grow and perfect armaments be instead used to fund research to prevent similar catastrophes in the future.

Cummings affair a danger to life, say experts

Britain’s top public health leaders warned Boris Johnson that trust in the government has been shattered by the Dominic Cummings affair and now poses real danger to life when lockdown measures are lifted this week. Cummings, Johnson’s top aide, has been embroiled in a scandal after he was seen in Durham, 264 miles from his London home, despite having had coronavirus symptoms. The more than 2 million vulnerable people who have been “shielding” from Covid-19 in England will be allowed to go outdoors from Monday.

Greece to test visitors based on the airport they left from

Greece will conduct coronavirus tests on visitors arriving from airports deemed high-risk by the European Union’s aviation safety agency EASA when it opens its airports to tourism traffic on 15 June. The list currently includes 13 airports in the United Kingdom, all those in 22 US states and those in the Ile de France region surrounding Paris.



