Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Philippines opens up despite record cases

Residents in Manila will see their lockdown – one of the toughest and longest in the world – ease from Monday, despite the Philippines seeing its biggest spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday. The Philippines reported 539 infections on Thursday, its highest ever daily tally, to make a total of 15,588. It has recorded 921 deaths. “For me, this does not look bad,” Duterte said in a late-night televised address, citing what he described as the country’s low mortality rate. His health minister, Francisco Duque, said 90% of the country’s Covid-19 cases were “mild”.

Global cases pass 5.8 million

The number of people infected by Covid-19 has exceeded 5.8 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 360,000 people have died from the virus. The US accounts for about 30% of cases, way ahead of Brazil (7.2%), Russia (6.6%), the UK (4.7%), Spain (4.1%) and Italy (4%).

Mumbai hospitals close to collapse

India’s health system is at risk of being overwhelmed by Covid-19. In Mumbai’s Sion hospital emergency ward there are two people to a bed. Patients, many with coronavirus symptoms and strapped two to a single oxygen tank, were captured lying almost on top of each other, top-to-toe on shared stretchers or just lying on the floor, in footage shared on social media in India this week. Mumbai, a city of more than 20 million people, is weeks into the pandemic, but with new cases showing no sign of slowing down the city’s already weak healthcare system appears to be on the brink of collapse.

Gender equality crisis

Life during the coronavirus lockdown has reinforced gender inequality across Europe with research emphasising that the economic and social consequences of the crisis are far greater for women and threaten to push them back into traditional roles in the home which they will struggle to shake off. Throughout the continent, campaign groups are warning that the burdens of the home office and home schooling together with additional household duties and extra cooking, has been unequally carried by women and that improvements made over the past decades are in danger of being rolled back by the health crisis.

US unemployment hits 40 million

The number of Americans who have lost their jobs in the past 10 weeks soared to more than 40 million, with 2.1 million people filing for unemployment last week. The growth in the number of claims has slowed, but millions more have continued to file for unemployment each week, bringing the total number to a rate not seen since the Great Depression. The US has now recorded more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, as many states continued to relax mitigation measures.

No mask, no entry

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order allowing businesses to deny entry to customers not wearing masks. He said: “That store owner has a right to protect himself … You don’t want to wear a mask, fine. But you don’t have a right to then go into that store if that storeowner doesn’t want you to.”

Spotlight on ‘excess deaths’

There have been more than 159,000 excess deaths in Europe since since early March, during the height of the coronavirus epidemic, the head of the World Health Organization’s regional office for the continent said. Hans Kluge said 2 million people had been confirmed to have caught the coronavirus since it was first detected on the continent four months ago. About 175,000 have died.

UK and France ease lockdowns

Up to six people will be able to meet outside in the UK from Monday, providing members of different households continue to stay two metres apart, the prime minister has said. This will be allowed in gardens and other private outdoor spaces, Boris Johnson added.

Paris is no longer a “red” coronavirus danger zone, the risks posed by the virus moving down a notch to “orange”, according to France’s prime minister, Edouard Philippe. The rating means Paris is not as free as the majority of French regions, which are designated “green”.

Moscow deaths double after update

Health officials in Moscow updated their figures on coronavirus deaths to add those who “died with” the virus. On top of 636 deaths in April directly caused by Covid-19 reported earlier, the health department added the deaths of 756 people who tested positive for the virus but died of other causes.