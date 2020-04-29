Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Known global death toll exceeds 217,000

According to the Johns Hopkins researchers, at least 3,116,680 people have been infected worldwide and at least 217,168 have died since the outbreak began. The numbers are likely to be significant underestimates due to suspected underreporting and differing testing and recording systems around the world. US cases account for roughly a third of the known global total, at over 1 million.

China’s parliament will start its annual meeting on 22 May

China’s parliament is set to hold its annual meeting on 22 May, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, more than two months later than originally planned. China’s top political consultative body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has also proposed to start its annual session on 21 May. It’s not clear yet how long the meetings will last. They traditionally see more than 5,000 delegates descend on Beijing from all over China for at least 10 days.

China warns relationship with Australia could be damaged ‘beyond repair’

The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, has defied China and defended the “entirely reasonable and sensible” call for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19, as the international political fallout over the pandemic deepened. While Australia has eschewed the more strident approach of the US, which has stopped funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it has urged its allies to back an overhaul of the WHO and suggested recruiting independent investigators akin to “weapons inspectors” to determine the source of major disease outbreaks.

Three US children with coronavirus are treated for rare inflammatory syndrome

Three US children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, Reuters reports. Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of Kawasaki disease, a severe inflammatory disease among infants arriving in hospitals with high fevers and swollen arteries.

Nearly 70 residents have died at a Massachusetts home for ageing veterans

Sixty-eight veteran residents at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who tested positive for the virus have died, officials said Tuesday, and it’s not known whether another person who died had Covid-19. Another 82 residents and 81 employees have tested positive. While the death toll continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care. The state’s top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action.

Virus crisis could lead to 18,000 more cancer deaths in UK, experts warn

Almost 18,000 more people with cancer in England could die after the coronavirus pandemic led hospitals to suspend treatment and deterred patients from seeking NHS care, research has found. Cancer experts claim that an extra 6,270 people in England who have been newly diagnosed with the disease could die from it over the next 12 months as a direct result of the disruption caused by coronavirus, and the additional toll taking into account all those living with cancer could be 17,915.

Fitch downgrades Italy’s rating to BBB-

Italy is the European country most affected by Covid-19 and trails only the United States in the number of deaths.The government has said it expects the country’s economic output to shrink by 8% this year and has launched a host of stimulus measures.

USS Theodore Roosevelt navy sailors will begin moving back on board

Navy sailors who have been quarantined on Guam for weeks will begin moving back to the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Tuesday night, US officials said. A coronavirus outbreak sidelined the aircraft carrier in late March. The ship gained attention when it was forced to dock in Guam because of the virus outbreak and its commander was fired for sending an email pleading with Navy bosses to take faster action to address the virus.

Streamed films to be eligible for Oscars

Films released on streaming platforms only will be eligible for Academy Awards next year because of the pandemic’s disruption to the industry, the organisers of the Oscars have said. The change will only apply to films released this year. Previously, a film would have required a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles county commercial theatre in order to be considered. Now films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are made available through on-demand service may qualify for best picture and other categories.