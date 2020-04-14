Coronavirus: Lancashire Police stop family on 500-mile 'day out' to Lake District

A family from Middlesex were sent home by police after attempting an eight-hour, 500-mile round trip to the Lake District "for a day out".

Lancashire Police said the family thought "if they wore masks and gloves this would be acceptable" - despite strict rules on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Turned around and sent home with paperwork to remember their non-essential journey," tweeted officers on Easter Monday.

Responded to criticism from a few Twitter users, police said: "I'm not sure a day trip to the lakes can be justified here given the distance travelled and not in any way essential.

"This is very much new legislation to us all, the majority of which people are adhering to."

But most praised officers for enforcing the social distancing rules.

"When are people going to get the point of isolation. Job well done guys," tweeted @AnthonyJCollier.

Others called the family "clowns" and said it was "time to get tough" on people who ignored the restrictions.

Dozens of day trippers were fined over the bank holiday for ignoring lockdown rules - with many heading to the seaside.

Sussex Police handed out more than 100 fines over the Easter weekend, including to a couple from St Albans, Hertfordshire, who made a 150-mile round trip to the beach at Camber.