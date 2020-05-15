Labour council leader with high R urges people to ignore government advice and stay home

Labour Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon urged people in the North East to disregard the Government’s new advice and to “stay at home” as the area records a high COVID-19 R rate. (Getty Images)

A local council leader in an area with a coronavirus R rate higher than London has branded the government’s new lockdown advice as “reckless”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Labour Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon urged people in the North East to disregard the Government’s new advice and to “stay at home”.

The government has been accused of sending mixed messages and causing confusion over its stance on returning to work and other social distancing measures – such as meeting family and friends in outdoor spaces – after it unveiled its new three-stage “COVID-19 Recovery” strategy.

As part of his plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson advised that people in England who are unable to work from home should return to the workplace from Wednesday, avoiding public transport if possible.

But new research from Public Health England shows the COVID-19 R rate in the North East is double than that of London - with around 4000 infections believed to be taking place in the area each day.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how coronavirus is spreading

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, Cllr Gannon criticised the new guidelines and said: “Our message in Gateshead is for people to stay home.”

He added: “We haven’t got the same powers as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we don’t have the same legislative powers, but if I did have those powers I would be saying I’m doing exactly what they are doing in Scotland.

“The R rate in the North East of England I’m told is twice the rate of London and we have significant numbers of deaths, our hospitals are still busy, so therefore I’m extremely concerned.

Story continues

“I think what the Government is doing nationally is reckless. It may be OK in some of the leafy suburbs, it may be alright in some of the rural villages, but it is not OK in Gateshead.

“We understand our people, we understand what is going on here and I think we should advise our people accordingly.”

Labour councillor for Gateshead, Martin Gannon, has urged residents in he North East to remain at home (Martin Gannon)

Figures from Public Health England show there are 9,352 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North East. (Getty Images)

According to the latest figures released by PHE on Thursday, there are 9,352 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North East – a rise of 94 from the day before.

In total 1,215 people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died across the North East’s hospital trusts.

Yahoo News has contacted Cllr Gannon for further comment.

Coronavirus: what happened today