Coronavirus: La Liga suspends its season indefinitely

Barcelona Camp Nou stadium will remain shuttered until at least April 11. (Josep Lago/Getty)

The inevitable became official on Monday: Spain’s top soccer league, which had initially postponed its season for two weeks after the coronavirus pandemic exploded across Europe, has now suspended the 2019-20 campaign indefinitely.

La Liga made the announcement following a Monday morning meeting with the Royal Spanish Football Federation. In a statement, it said that it wouldn’t reopen until the government issued the all-clear. Spain has been hit hard by the surge of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, with more than 2,000 deaths so far. Only Italy and China have had more.

Players from La Liga clubs Valencia, Alaves and Espanyol have tested positive for Covid-19. Lorenzo Sanz, Real Madrid’s former president, died from the disease over the weekend.

With the country on lockdown through at least April 11, the extension was a mere formality. La Liga president Javier Tebas had targeted mid-May for a potential return to action, but that timeline seems increasingly optimistic considering the deteriorating conditions across Europe.

Defending champion Barcelona sat atop the La Liga table when the circuit went dark after Matchday 27. Rival Real Madrid were in second, behind Lionel Messi and Co. by two points.

La Liga’s move comes after both the English Premier League and Major League Soccer extended their own hiatuses last week.