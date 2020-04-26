Coronavirus In L.A. County: 18 Deaths And 440 New Cases Confirmed – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County of Public Health has announced 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 440 new confirmed cases, bringing the total of positive cases to 19,528 and 913 deaths in L.A. County.

PREVIOUS: Coronavirus continues to claim lives across Los Angeles County. New figures released Saturday show 607 additional cases of COVID-19 and 48 more deaths in the county over the past 24 hours.

Two of those deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release. Of those who died overnight, 38 had underlying health conditions. Overall, the county has now seen 19,107 cases and 895 deaths.

As of Saturday, nearly 114,000 county residents had been tested for the virus, with 15% testing positive, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health.

With temperatures climbing into the 90s in many parts of Southern California, officials are reminding the public that beaches and parks remain closed across Los Angeles for the weekend. Residents are also being urged to continue social distancing, even while enjoying the warm weather outdoors.

“With this weekend’s high temperatures, I encourage everyone to take steps to stay cool while still practicing physical distancing and adhering to Safer at Home directives,” Ferrer said. “Because we are still seeing a significant increase in new cases and deaths, we ask that you continue to stay home as much as possible. Enjoy the outdoors safely by taking walks by yourself or with your household members near your home and always remaining at least 6 feet apart from others.”

