Coronavirus In L.A. County: 29 New Deaths And 694 New Cases Confirmed
On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29 new deaths and 694 new cases of COVID-19. Of those who died, 16 had underlying health conditions including 14 people over the age of 65 years old.
As of today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health havas identified 37,974 positive cases of coronavirus across all areas of Los Angeles County with a total of 1,821 deaths.
Earlier this week, the Health Officer Order allowed for retailers for curbside pickup and delivery only. Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply retail businesses have also been allowed to reopen. Prior to reopening, retail businesses and manufacturers were required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including social distancing practicing that protects both employees and their customers.
In addition, select recreational facilities, community gardens, and beaches for active recreation are now open under the guidelines of social distancing. Everyone must also wear face coverings.
