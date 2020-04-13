Coronavirus In L.A. County: 31 More Deaths and 323 New Cases Confirmed In Past 24 Hours – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 31 new deaths and 323 new cases of coronavirus. This adds to Saturday’s numbers to bring it to 779 new cases in the past 48 hours. Of those who died 25 percent of the people who died were over the age of 65 and six people were between the ages of 41-65 years old. 65 percent of the people who died had underlying health conditions. Los Angeles county now has 9,192 positive cases of COVID-19 with a total of 296 deaths.

@lapublichealth Announces 31 New Deaths Related to #COVIDー19 & 323 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. 9,192 cases across all areas of LA County, including 296 deaths. View https://t.co/h7hmcPQcAe for more information. pic.twitter.com/FJccW1Dcb4 More from Deadline — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) April 12, 2020





PREVIOUS: The death toll from coronavirus continues to climb in Los Angeles County. Twenty five more people died in the past 24 hours, and another 456 cases were confirmed, local health officials said Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 265 and 8,873 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on its website.

These latest figures were released as residents across the county prepare for Easter Sunday amid the outbreak.

“As people of different faiths come together this weekend, my thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness and distress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the county’s health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “I want to thank all our faith leaders who are tending to the spiritual needs of their members and exercising creative ways to ensure fellowship from a physical distance. And I want to express my gratitude to all the people of L.A. County who are finding ways of observing their faith while staying safe at home.”

