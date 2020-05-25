Coronavirus In L.A. County: 14 New Deaths And 940 New Cases Confirmed

Click here to read the full article.

As restrictions begin to slowly lift in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 14 new deaths and 940 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those who died, 10 were over the age of 65 years old with two between 41-65 years old. Nine had underlying health conditions with eight people over 65 years old and one person between 41-65. One death was reported by Long Beach and another by Pasadena.

The news comes after Public Health confirmed 41 new deaths and 1,032 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. As of today, Public Health has identified 44,988 positive cases of coronavirus across L.A. County and a total of 2,104 deaths, with 93% of people who died having underlying health conditions.

L.A. County is currently in stage two of five to the “Roadmap to Recovery”. In order to slow the spread and prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19, Public Health will continue to implement directives until stage five.

@lapublichealth Los Angeles County Announces 14 New Deaths Related to #COVID19 and 940 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/KYphllrSI1 for more. pic.twitter.com/VaTBUJSnTd — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 24, 2020





