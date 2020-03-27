Parents are cheering up their kids by digging out their Christmas trees for them to decorate for Easter

Children are decorating Christmas trees in their homes with Easter decorations amid the coronavirus lockdown (SWNS)

Families have started a new trend to cheer themselves up - digging out the Christmas tree and decorating it for Easter.

Louise Connolly, 34, usually dresses the garden up for an egg hunt, but thought she'd go one step further and the popular festive centrepiece out the cellar.

The mum said she decorated it with son Arthur, six, and daughter Iris, four, to entertain them and make the house more cheerful.

She's one of a whole host of people putting up Christmas trees and covering them with season-appropriate Easter eggs, bunny ears, yellow chicks and spring flowers.

The trend has been spreading to homes around the country (SWNS)

The health, safety and quality officer from Runcorn in Cheshire, said: "I always decorate the garden for a big Easter egg hunt - we love Easter!

"But given the current situation and the craziness of it all, I thought we'd try and cheer the house up a little bit, because we're all stuck here for the foreseeable future.

"And it gave the kids something to do.

"They thought it was hilarious! I just want to make this time memorable for them in nice ways."

Parents say they are trying to "distract" their little ones from recent events (SWNS)

Gemma Rullo, 37, dug her own tree out to decorate with daughter Elspeth, five.

The teacher from Leigh in Greater Manchester said she wanted to do something that would bring fun to the day.

She explained: "Elspeth has been a bit confused by the whole situation - the staying in, not being at school etc - and she said the other day ‘is this like Christmas?’

"I just thought, why not make it like that - sometimes you just have to make the joy!

Kids are using Easter eggs in place of traditional festive baubles (SWNS)

"So, we got the tree down and the Easter box from the loft.

"It was a lovely way to spend a couple of hours! Elspeth’s thrilled with it."

Gemma Buffett usually puts up an Easter tree made of twigs, but thought she'd "go big" this year.

The mum-of-five home educates her daughter Boo, eight, twin boys Fox and River, six, daughter Seven, aged four, and son Ace, two.

She said: "I wanted to try and distract the children from not being able to do the usual Easter stuff."

Mum-of-three Stacey Bishop, 35, a carer from Dudley in the West Midlands, put up a tree with daughter Lexi, four, and also made egg bunting.