Coronavirus: Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung could be in hot water

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung appears to have landed himself in hot water for allegedly breaking the lockdown regulations.

Videos of Motaung along with his friends surfaced on social media this past weekend where the Amakhosi administrator was seen partying at a private house.

As things stand, it's unclear if the house in question belongs to Motaung or someone else, although according to the regulations as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation on July 12, family visits and other social visits are prohibited.

It is for this reason that Motaung may find himself having to explain his actions before the law enforcement.

Lockdown is for poor people. Bo Bobby ba bethile di party. pic.twitter.com/vbOye9bbjU — Kgoshi Ya Lebowa (@Marcellomj) July 30, 2020

This was confirmed by Deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Mafu at the Relief Fund press conference in Tshwane on Monday.

"If you break the law, whether you are Bobby or whoever, the law must take its course," said Mafu. "It is now an issue of the law enforcement."

Interestingly, all the people who appeared in the videos shared on social media and were at the party were not wearing masks nor observing social distancing.

Bobby Motaung



When @KaizerChiefs players become infected with #CoronaVirus, you should be the culprit pic.twitter.com/aY0mnW4hBD



Partying during #lockdown — Jay-Jay-7 (@John4Jabulani) July 31, 2020

Apart from likely facing the full might of the law, the 50-year-old could be hauled before the club's disciplinary committee to explain his actions.

The video of Motaung surfaces at the time when competitive football in the country is on the brink of returning.

One of the many resolutions taken by the PSL board of governors states that no player, team official, referee or a member of the technical team will be allowed into the bio-bubble should they test positive for the coronavirus.

So far, Amakhosi had confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for Covid-19, without disclosing their names to the public, although they have since returned to training after spending 14 days in isolation.

Since then, Chiefs have not reported any positive cases from their camp.

The Glamour Boys get their title-chasing season back underway on Wednesday, August 12 against Bidvest Wits. They will be expected into the bio-bubble on August 10 for their match, which is scheduled to take place at Orlando Stadium.