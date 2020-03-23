Coronavirus: Jury in PC Andrew Harper murder trial discharged over COVID-19 outbreak

The jury in the trial of three teenagers accused of the murder of PC Andrew Harper has been discharged after three jurors placed themselves in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old Thames Valley officer died after he was dragged behind a car driven by suspected thieves while responding to an emergency call in Berkshire last August.

Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged over his death, but their murder trial has now been adjourned after the jury of 12 men and women was depleted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr Justice Edis told the court on Monday that he had made the decision with a "heavy heart" after a third juror went into self-isolation over the weekend, following two others last week.

"It is with great regret that I have decided to discharge the jury and to adjourn this trial," said the judge.

"I have taken this decision with a heavy heart because I am acutely conscious of the need of those who loved Police Constable Harper, who would have been 29 yesterday, for this process to come to a conclusion."

