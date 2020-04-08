Coronavirus: Jewish communities asked to stay apart for Passover

The Jewish community are being urged to stay apart and stay at home as they prepare for Passover.

This evening marks the start of one of the most important festivals in the Jewish calendar, marking the exodus of Jews from Egypt over 3,000 years ago.

But synagogues are currently closed like all other places of worship - and at a time when many families would be coming together for the traditional festivities, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has called on everyone to stick to the guidelines on social distancing.

It's a message echoed by rabbis across the country who say it's already a difficult time for many families.

Rabbi Joseph Dweck, head of the Spanish and Portuguese Jews Congregation, said it's especially hard for those who have lost loved ones.

He said: "Part of Jewish tradition we spend seven days after someone passes away visiting, consoling, which we call the shivah (Hebrew for seven).

"Unfortunately, people mourning at this time have to sit isolated so we do use online platforms, to speak with them and be present with them in the way that we can during this time... but it is quite difficult and very different."

Edwin Shuker and his family have been making the usual preparations but on a smaller scale. Tonight they'd usually have 30 for the traditional Seder dinner, but coronavirus means that's just not possible.

Mr Shuker, who is vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, told Sky News that a Passover is "a quintessential festival where families get together around a table and tell a story" which is centred on their children.

He said the board's work has not stopped, "but it has changed" as they work remotely, adding it is preparing for the challenges of the Passover and the "hardship that will hit individuals, organisations and charities".

Like so many places, community groups in north London are adjusting to new demands on their services. Volunteer paramedics with the group Hatzalah are providing emotional as well as physical support for the vulnerable.

Joel Greenfield, one of the volunteers, said: "We are an ambulance service so the majority of calls are people really sick, need hospital.

"Those are the majority but yes we get calls for advice, people panicking, don't know what to do, loved ones unwell, temperature, do they need hospital or stay at home, we always follow government guidelines and tell them to call 111.

"We do also offer some support just to explain how coronavirus is affecting and how to self-isolate, if they need something where to get it, so we do offer more practical advice but don't offer medical advice over the phone."

Technology will be helping many families to connect this year, as they plan to use platforms like Zoom or Skype, even though Jewish tradition normally forbids the use of electronic devices on holy days.

Many will still be celebrating together in spirit, even if they are physically apart.