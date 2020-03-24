Coronavirus: ITV to show pandemic film Contagion this week

Jude Law in 2011 epidemic drama 'Contagion', whose tag line was 'Nothing spreads like fear': Sky

ITV will air the pandemic film Contagion this week, as countries around the world attempt to slow the spread of the real-life virus, Covid-19.

The 2011 film stars Gwyneth Paltrow as Beth Emhoff, one of the first patients to contract a brand new virus that quickly spreads.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Matt Damon appears as her husband, Mitch, while Marion Cotillard plays Leonara Orantes, a doctor attempting to find a cure for the virus.

Kate Winslet and Jude Law also star.

Contagion was inspired by the 2002 outbreak of SARS, as well as the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic.

The film’s scheduling follows the latest instructions from UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who has told people to self-isolate indoors and only leave their homes when completely necessary.

Schools, pubs, restaurants and gyms have been closed, while people are being encouraged to work from home if they can.

Tracey McNamara, who served as a scientific adviser on the film, told BuzzFeed News this month: “I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare.”

The film will air on Thursday 26 March at 9pm on ITV2.

For other suggestions of what to watch during self-isolation, you can see our list of films here, and underrated TV shows here.

You can also find the full list of films and TV shows available on Disney+, which launched in the UK today (Tuesday 24 March) here.

Read more

How to help the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus

How to feel less anxious about the coronavirus

How to be productive when working from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands