Coronavirus: Ireland put in lockdown as COVID-19 spreads

Ireland has been placed under similar lockdown measures to the ones imposed in the UK following three more coronavirus-related deaths.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said residents should stay home until at least 12 April unless they were buying groceries, getting brief exercise or making essential family visits.

Almost all shops will be told to close and all gathering outside of families will be banned.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Public transport will be available only to essential workers and nobody should travel beyond 2km (1.2 miles) from their homes for any reason, he added.

Those over the age of 70 or with chronic diseases will be told to stay in their homes without exception over the period, which begins at midnight.

Mr Varadkar said: "I'm appealing to every man, woman and child to make these sacrifices for the love of each other.

"Show that you care for your family and friends: Stay home."

He added that there was little more the government could do in terms of restrictions.

The restrictions come after three more deaths thought to be as a result of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. One of the victims was a healthcare worker.

According to data compiled by US university Johns Hopkins, there are 2,121 coronavirus cases in Ireland, with 22 deaths recorded.

Schools had already been closed, along with universities, pubs and most non-essential shops but, despite this, Mr Varadkar has previously warned that the country's intensive care units would be at capacity within a few days.

Ireland's chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, said the earlier rules were working and that the number of new cases was slowing. However, he added that this did not mean that the worst was over.

"We think we see signs that are encouraging us, that this is helping, but we think we need to go further," he said.

"We think in the early course of this infection, with the support that we have had from the public, that with these additional strengthening measures, we can drive the infection back out of the community and more into households."

Story continues

Sky's senior Ireland correspondent David Blevins said: "Leo Varadkar chose his words carefully, acknowledging the value Ireland places on its freedom and asking the population to give that freedom meaning by saving lives.

"It is difficult, if not impossible, to remember any previous Taoiseach making a statement of such significance. In the space of 10 days, he has made what many would consider to be the two most defining addresses of his political career.

"It is also worth noting that he made them as caretaker Taoiseach because the Irish Parliament has not yet reached agreement on the formation of a coalition government following the election at the beginning of February," he added.

More follows...