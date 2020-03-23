Coronavirus: Inter Miami alters logo to promote social distancing between herons

Athletes, teams, officials, reporters and fans are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. For Inter Miami, which played its first ever match on March 1, that has meant a new crest.

David Beckham’s club introduced a slight change to its logo on Monday in an effort to get fans to practice social distancing. The regular logo has two white herons with their back feathers together and a leg intertwined as one.

While MLS and the rest of the sporting world is on pause during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the herons are spaced farther out so that they’re not touching.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

These are unprecedented times, so we want to raise awareness by altering the club’s logo and separating the white herons, which are normally interlocked representing unity in our community, across our digital platforms to encourage social distancing » https://t.co/2njd1ncV36 pic.twitter.com/7MPtDXFHan — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 23, 2020

Chris Allan, Inter Miami CF’s vice president of community engagement, said in a statement:

“COVID-19 has stopped the world in its tracks and as a result it has never been more important to heed the advice and direction of the authorities to stand for unity and participation in social distancing. “Inter Miami CF wants to leverage the reach of our Club, players and ownership group to amplify and share this message with those who follow us in South Florida and around the world.”

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended no gatherings of more than 10 people and advises everyone to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Certain states are in lockdown with residents required to stay at home unless for essential work, groceries or exercise — though it’s still important to keep a six-foot gap while outside.

Story continues

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo scolded people for not adhering to the policy on Sunday in a daily briefing and used basketball as an example.

“I play basketball,” he said. “There’s no concept of social distancing while playing basketball. It doesn’t exist. You can’t stay six feet away from a person while playing basketball. You can, but then you’re a lousy basketball player and you’re going to lose. You just cannot do that.”

Inter Miami, which has yet to host its first match, is also adding to its newly released membership app with inside looks at how the team is social distancing while preparing to return to the pitch at some point. MLS announced it plans to allow players back into their training facilities on Friday. The suspension will continue through at least May 10.

Inter Miami changed its logo to promote social distancing during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

More from Yahoo Sports: