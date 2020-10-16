Coronavirus: India tries new type of tests to tackle virus

India has approved the use of a new type of rapid coronavirus test based on gene editing technology in a bid to boost its testing numbers.

With the second highest number of cases in the world after the US, India is trying to increase testing, but there've been issues around the reliability of some types of test.

What kind of tests is India using?

The latest one gives fast results, like a pregnancy test, and is named after a fictional Indian detective character, called Feluda.

It uses a technique known as Crispr - short for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats - which is a gene editing technology.

Gene editing works in a way similar to word processing, and can scan DNA to make microscopic changes to the genetic code.

It's been used to treat ailments like sickle cell disease.

The Indian health minister says that the new tests will be rolled out in a few weeks.

The one that's been most commonly used globally is a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which isolates genetic material from a swab sample.

It's regarded as the gold standard of testing.

Chemicals are used to remove proteins and fats from the genetic material, and the sample is put through machine analysis.

But they're the most expensive and take up to eight hours to process the samples. To produce a result may take up to a day, depending on the time taken to transport samples to labs.

Are there issues about accuracy?

In order to increase testing capacity, the Indian authorities have been switching over to a cheaper and quicker method called a rapid antigen test, also known as diagnostic or rapid tests.

These isolate proteins called antigens that are unique to the virus, and can give a result in 15 to 20 minutes.

But these tests are less reliable, with an accuracy rate in some cases as low as 50%, and were originally meant to be used in virus hotspots and healthcare settings only.

India's top medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has approved the use of three antigen tests developed in South Korea, India and Belgium.

But one of these was independently evaluated by the ICMR and the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which found that their accuracy in giving a true negative result ranged between 50% and 84%.

The ICMR issued guidelines saying those with negative results from an antigen test should also get a PCR test if they show symptoms, to rule out a false negative.

Are rapid tests recommended globally?

In the UK, the most common type of rapid test has an error margin of 20% for giving false negative results.

But the rapid test kits developed by Oxford Nanopore are said to pick up 98% of positive cases, although that needs independent checking by researchers and health experts.

Both these rapid tests use genetic material, not antigens, and are more reliable.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drugs administration have also advised getting a PCR test if you test negative in a rapid antigen test.

Are Indian states missing coronavirus cases?

Delhi was the first state to begin antigen-based testing in June, and many other states followed suit. It began using them on 18 June, although there is no data publicly available until 29 June.

