COVID-19 Live Updates: India reports 46,148 new cases and 979 deaths in 24 hours

The risen water level of the Ganga washes away the sparse layer of the soil revealing the shallow graves of suspected Covid-19 deaths and other fatalities wrapped in cloth at the Phaphamau ghat near a cremation ground in Allahabad on June 27, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images)

India saw a single-day rise of 46,148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,02,79,331, while daily fatalities were recorded below 1000, taking the total death toll to 3,96,730, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. India saw 979 fatalities due to COVID in a day, the lowest in 76 days. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 32.36 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The active cases declined to 5,72,994 comprising 1.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.80 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 13,409 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited Bharat Biotech's vaccine manufacturing and Bio-Safety Level-3 facility to review the production of vaccines.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said the central government is committed to supporting 'all our vaccine developers and manufacturers for ensuring vaccines for all'.

Mandaviya and Reddy also discussed ramping up the production of vaccines with the manufacturers.

Later, both the ministers visited Biological E, the vaccine developer of 'Corbevax'-One of the indigenous COVID- 19 Vaccines of India, it added.

They also held a meeting with Dr Reddy's team regarding the status of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik Light' that will be imported from Russia.

India reports 46,148 new coronavirus cases, 58,578 recoveries and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours according to the Health Ministry on Monday

