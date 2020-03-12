Coronavirus in soccer: CONMEBOL asks FIFA to suspend start of World Cup qualifying

With so many games and competitions being affected by the coronavirus outbreak across the world, Yahoo Soccer will keep you updated with the latest news, postponements, matches played without fans, and more.

CONMEBOL asks FIFA to suspend World Cup qualifiers

South American soccer’s governing body has asked FIFA to suspend the beginning of World Cup qualifiers scheduled for late March, according to the Associated Press.

The letter sent by CONMEBOL cited the fact that many national team players in the region are based in Europe, which has been an epicenter of the spread of the coronavirus, Italy in particular. CONMEBOL said those players who test positive could be put into quarantine, thus preventing them from playing.

Consisting of 10 member federations, including Brazil and Argentina, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying was set to take place March 26, 27 and 31 during the international window.

La Liga suspended, Real Madrid players quarantined

La Liga, the top soccer division in Spain, has suspended its season for at least two weeks, the latest in a growing line of worldwide precautions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The league announced the decision Thursday, around 32 hours before Real Madrid was set to take on Eibar Friday evening.

Real Madrid players, meanwhile, have been quarantined after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. The soccer and basketball teams train at the same complex, and share some of the same facilities. The entire complex has been temporarily shut down after the positive test.

Seattle Sounders postpone March 21 match vs. FC Dallas

Seattle has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and the Sounders are now the first Major League Soccer team to postpone a match due to the disease.

In a statement on the club website, the Sounders said they’ve been working in coordination with “regional health authorities and government officials” and are “heeding Governor (Jay) Inslee’s call to postpone” the home match against FC Dallas on March 21.

Inslee announced a ban Wednesday on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three counties in and around Seattle. There have been 24 deaths and 281 cases of the coronavirus in Washington state at the time of writing.

The league also required that all teams fly private rather than commercial on Wednesday afternoon, starting with their road games this weekend, according to The Athletic.

All soccer games in England to be played behind closed doors

All soccer matches in England are now set to be played behind closed doors without fans amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to The Times.

Per the report, the move will start as soon as Thursday. The Premier League will make games available to be streamed by fans who held tickets.

Juventus player Daniele Rugani tests positive

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

However Rugani, 25, is still asymptomatic.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him,” the team said.

Rugani has been with the team for six seasons, and made three starts so far this season.

Juventus, located in Turin in Northern Italy, is in one of the hardest-hit regions in the world. The entire country was put on lockdown this week, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday that nearly all businesses in the country would be required to shut down in an effort to help curb the spread of the virus, according to the New York Times.

Man United, Inter among Europa League games behind closed doors

A total of five Europa League games will be played in empty stadiums Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to UEFA. They include:

LASK vs. Manchester United

Inter Milan vs. Getafe

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Basel

VFL Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

First Premier League match postponed

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to the coronavirus, the league’s first match to be called off due to the disease.

The decision was made after it emerged that Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Greek club Olympiaco, had tested positive for COVID-19. He had been previously in contact with unnamed Arsenal personnel.

No rescheduling has been announced, and Manchester City fans have been advised to not travel to Etihad Stadium for the event.

First German soccer player tests positive for COVID-19

Timo Hübers, a player with German second division club Hannover 96, has tested positive for COVID-19. The club announced the diagnosis in a press release on Wednesday.

According to Hannover 96, they believe that Hübers contracted the virus at a non-club event while out with a friend. Hübers has not had any contact with his teammates since he contracted the coronavirus, but the team is choosing to be cautious and have numerous people tested.

Barcelona to play Napoli in Champions League behind closed doors

Barcelona announced Tuesday morning that the March 18 Champions League match against Napoli will be played at an empty Nou Camp.

The decision comes a day after the Italian Olympic Committee suspended all sports, including Serie A, until at least April 3.

Napoli plays in Serie A, and there had been speculation about whether or not the match would be postponed. The only round of 16 second legs that will be played with fans in attendance, as it stands, are RB Leipzig-Tottenham, Liverpool-Atletico Madrid and Manchester City-Real Madrid.

Lyon president: Juventus to host Champions League match at empty stadium

While there has yet to be an official update on the match, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said that for now, the March 17 Champions League match against Juventus will be played behind closed doors in Turin.

According to Football Italia, Aulas added “the situation is always changing” and suggested it could be relocated to Malta, which has been reported as a possibility.

If the match were to be played at Allianz Stadium, it would be an unprecedented cross-section of power in dealing with the coronavirus. Italy suspended all sports until April 3 on Monday, but also acknowledged it doesn’t have jurisdiction over international events like the Champions League.

For the moment, Juventus will be playing on Italian soil in that competition, even if it won’t be playing any others.

La Liga will be played behind closed doors the next two matchweeks

Spanish matches in the first and second divisions will be played in empty stadiums both this week and next, La Liga announced on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 matches to be played with no fans until April 15

The French top flight and second tier will be played behind closed doors until mid-April.

The official announcement was made on Tuesday, and league leader Paris Saint-Germain will also face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at an empty Parc des Princes.

Revierderby to take place behind closed doors

One of Germany’s most heated rivalries will be played at an empty Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund announced Tuesday its home game against Schalke 04 will be played behind closed doors. The club said it was following the recommendation of the Ministry of Health in doing so.

Italy suspends all sports until at least April 3

On Monday, the Italian Olympic Committee suspended all sporting events until at least April 3, and asked the government to impose its decree.

Serie A has not been canceled since World War II, but now it’s a possibility that’s at least in play.

