Coronavirus Impact Analysis: MENA POU Water Purifier Market Moderately Affected by Pandemic, Owing to Water Treatment Chemical Shortages - Future market Insights

Companies operating in the MENA POU water purifier market are expected to leverage concerns over water borne ailments and potable water shortages to sustain sales.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The MENA POU water purifier market is projected to expand at a healthy 7.6% CAGR throughout the projection period in 2014 - 2020. Restrictions on industrial activity, supply chain disruptions, and shortage of purification chemicals are key challenges in the POU water purifiers market in the MENA region during the coronavirus pandemic. Essential requirement of potable water will generate steady recovery once the crisis passes.

"Demand for water purifiers has grown substantially owing to higher incidences of water borne ailments and the implementation of strict environmental rules on varied industries. The waste water has resulted in contamination of the underground water reserves, supporting demand, through and after the pandemic," says the FMI analyst.

POU Water Purifiers Market - Top Takeaways

Portable POU water purifiers are gaining popularity, supported by travel applications.

RO+UV tech combination sought after by manufacturers driven by cost and efficacy advantages.

Saudi Arabia is a leading consumer of POU water purifiers in MENA owing to high per capita water consumption.

POU Water Purifiers Market - Critical Driving Factors

Rising levels of water pollution arising from industrialization drives demand for POU water purifiers.

Growing concerns over natural water resources for urban populations bolsters adoption.

Demand in non-oil sectors and higher per capita income supports market development.

POU Water Purifiers Market - Major Constraints

Poor penetration of POU water purifiers in the MENA region, and low product availability hinders market growth.

Lack of awareness about POU water purifiers, particularly in rural areas hinders market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

Concerns over water borne ailments continue to generate demand for POU water purifiers in the MENA market. However, the coronavirus pandemic is creating a number of challenges in terms of chemical raw material shortages, suspension of production activities. Investments into water treatment technologies will aid in supporting market growth through the crisis period.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the MENA POU water purifier market include but are not limited to LG, Eureka Forbes, Panasonic, PureIt, and Strauss Water. Top players in the industry are seeking geographic expansion into untapped markets, in addition to product innovation and launches. For example, Eureka Forbes has released its range of 7-liter offerings with MTDS, RO and UV technologies.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report gives exhaustive insights on POU water purifier market. The market is analyzed in terms of technology (RO, UV, and media based) across seven key regions (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Algeria, Egypt, and Rest of MENA).

