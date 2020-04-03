Canadian Hotels Light Up With Hearts To Spread Hope During COVID-19 Pandemic

In an era where everyone’s weary of spreading germs, some Canadian hotels are looking to spread some hope.

A travel ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to fewer bookings and more empty rooms. But rather than keep the lights off, some hotel rooms are becoming part of heart-shaped installations for anyone looking for positivity.

Eagle-eyed locals in Niagara Falls and residents as far west as Vancouver have been catching on and sharing their photos in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED

Canada-U.S. Border Closes: Non-Essential Travel Ban In Effect Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Disney World Appears Empty In Eerie Photos Taken During Pandemic

Trudeau Announces Coronavirus Financial Aid For Charities Supporting Vulnerable Sectors

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.