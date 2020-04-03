Canadian Hotels Light Up With Hearts To Spread Hope During COVID-19 Pandemic
In an era where everyone’s weary of spreading germs, some Canadian hotels are looking to spread some hope.
A travel ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to fewer bookings and more empty rooms. But rather than keep the lights off, some hotel rooms are becoming part of heart-shaped installations for anyone looking for positivity.
Eagle-eyed locals in Niagara Falls and residents as far west as Vancouver have been catching on and sharing their photos in the video above.
