Covid Hospital Admissions Rising Sharply Among Over-65s, Official Figures Show

Coronavirus hospital and intensive care are rising among over-65s, government figures show.

Data discussed by Boris Johnson and top government scientists at Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing showed hospital admissions rising sharply for over-65s since the end of August.

The number of people being admitted into intensive care also rose sharply from mid-September among older age groups.

While the numbers remained relatively small, the rate of increase will be pored over by ministers as they make decisions on Covid-19.

The number of admissions to intensive care rose particularly in London, the Midlands, Yorkshire and the north-east and the north-west, the figures showed.

