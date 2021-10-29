Coronavirus: Hong Kong health minister says criticism of new quarantine policy misses key point – even ‘small risk’ not acceptable

Hong Kong’s health minister has rebuked a leading public health expert for criticising the government’s decision to impose an extra two weeks of quarantine on recovered Covid-19 patients, insisting the tough strategy “has the community’s overall interest at heart”.

In a letter written to the Post on Friday, Sophia Chan Siu-chee said University of Hong Kong epidemiologist Benjamin Cowling was wrong to call the measure “unethical”, as he was going against the government’s zero-Covid goal, which was “in line with the aspirations of our community”.

Chan also suggested his criticisms of the policy were based on a flawed premise.

“Questioning longer isolation of patients to further reduce risk of virus shredding is premised on a small risk being acceptable. This goes against the government’s zero-Covid goal, which aims to prevent importation of cases and spread of the virus in the community,” Chan wrote.

“More importantly, measures taken by the government for the community’s interest must not be called ‘unethical’.”

Two days ago, Cowling had slammed the new 14-day quarantine requirement as just that.

The health expert took to Twitter to say the policy was a “waste of resources and actively harming the patient with no community benefit to offset against”. He also said the policy was not medically justified.

But Dr Ho Pak-leung, an HKU infectious disease expert, on Friday said at least three studies conducted in mainland China had found a repositive testing rate of about 12 per cent for recovered Covid-19 patients, something he said justified Hong Kong’s move to tighten discharge conditions.

The figure was based on the testing of 22,000 mainland coronavirus patients, he said, referencing studies conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of Guangdong Province and Wuhan.

Speaking on a local radio programme, Ho conceded the repositive cases presented a relatively low risk.

“The viral load in the repositive cases was very low … and the samples carried genetic residuals of the virus but no active viral traces were found. None of the close contacts of the reinfections tested positive either,” he said.

But mainland authorities still believed a 12 per cent repositive rate was too high given their zero-Covid approach, Ho said, meaning Hong Kong had to follow suit in tightening its discharge policy.

Hong Kong has kept Covid-19 infections and deaths among the lowest in the world, but has maintained strict infection controls even as numerous countries have begun opening up, a function of its alignment with the mainland’s zero-Covid approach.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has also made it clear that reopening the mainland border was the city’s top priority and behind recent policy changes aimed at aligning more closely with Beijing’s strategy.

Since Wednesday, recovered Covid-19 patients discharged from Hong Kong hospitals have had to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Discharge requires the passing of at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms or the first positive screening as well as two negative Covid-19 tests administered at least 24 hours apart.

In all, Covid-19 patients are now guaranteed to spend at least 24 days in treatment and post-discharge quarantine before going home.

Ho on Friday suggested that fear of a prolonged hospital quarantine could incentivise some vaccine-resistant residents to finally get the jab.

“Unvaccinated people need to bear in mind that if they fall ill with Covid-19, they will have to be in hospital for one to two months,” he said.

Separately on Friday, infectious disease specialist Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan defended new testing rules for workers at the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre, where vaccinated employees are now subject to coronavirus testing every three days.

Ramped-up testing of frontline workers, especially those in contact with inbound arrivals, was necessary as Hong Kong attempted to align with mainland standards, he told a radio show. The hospital is responsible for handling most Covid-19 infections identified at the airport as well as recovered patients doing the newly extended quarantine.

As testing was not being demanded on a daily basis, Tsang said the new rules did not represent an undue burden.

“Even if people are fully vaccinated, they can still be an asymptomatic case, so it’s still best to protect frontline workers [by testing more often],” he said.

