Hong Kong is expected to confirm 1,161 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, according to a source, marking the first time the city’s daily case count has surpassed 1,000 since the pandemic began two years ago.

Around 800 preliminary-positive cases had also been reported as of 10am on Wednesday, the source added.

Health authorities had confirmed 625 new infections on Tuesday, breaking the daily record for the third straight day. Those cases brought Hong Kong’s overall tally of confirmed infections to 16,647, with 213 deaths.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Tuesday’s record-breaking case count came as the government announced the toughest social-distancing rules to date for the city, and released further details on a new “vaccine pass” scheme set to be launched on February 24.

Starting from Thursday, the city will impose an unprecedented ban on private gatherings of more than two households, close houses of worship and hair salons, and reduce the cap on public gatherings to just two people.

More to follow ...

More from South China Morning Post:

This article Coronavirus Hong Kong: new cases expected to top 1,100 amid exponential spike first appeared on South China Morning Post

For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2022.