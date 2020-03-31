Coronavirus: 'Healthy' boy Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, is youngest UK victim

An apparently healthy 13-year-old boy from south London has become the youngest UK victim of coronavirus.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died at Kings College Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

COVID-19 is so infectious that his family could not be close to him as he died.

The schoolboy from Brixton started showing coronavirus symptoms and had trouble breathing on Thursday so was rushed to hospital on Thursday, his relatives said.

They told how he tested positive for the disease the following day and put onto a ventilator then into an induced coma but passed away.

"We are beyond devastated," a statement released through a family friend said.

"To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions."

An appeal on a GoFundMe page set up by Madinah College to help with funeral costs said: "It is with great sadness to announce that the younger brother of one of our teachers at Madinah College has sadly passed away this morning (Monday 30 March 2020) due to being infected with COVID-19.

"Ismail was only 13 years old without any pre-existing health conditions and sadly he died without any family members close by due to the highly infectious nature of COVID-19."

The appeal, which aimed to reach £4,000, has already raised more than £15,000.

One donor wrote: "I have a 13-year-old and I can't imagine what you are going through. So so so sorry for your loss. Xxx."

Madinah College said they were "overwhelmed" with the "instant support" and tweeted "May Allah accept and love you all".

In a statement, Kings College Hospital told Sky News: "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

"The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."

It comes after Luca Di Nicola, a 19-year-old assistant chef from Italy, died in London after testing positive for COVID-19.

His family described him as a "very healthy" teenager and the NHS confirmed he did not have underlying health conditions.

The government's latest daily announcement said 393 people have died after catching coronavirus - taking the UK total to 1,808.

A 12-year-old girl in Belgium is the youngest known person to die in Europe after catching coronavirus.

More follows...