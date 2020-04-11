Coronavirus: The healthcare workers who lost their lives while trying to save others

British doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have been risking their lives working on the frontline treating patients with coronavirus.

There has been mounting pressure on the government to test more NHS workers and some have complained that they have not been issued with adequate personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says 19 "members of the NHS family" have died from the virus, but are reports 27 healthcare professionals have lost their lives.

Jitendra Rathod

Jitendra Rathod, 58, was an associate specialist in cardio-thoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. He died in the hospital's general intensive care unit early on Monday morning, health officials confirmed. A statement posted on the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board website paid tribute to Mr Rathod. It said the father-of-two had worked in the Department of Cardio-Thoracic surgery since the mid-1990s.

Alice Kit Tak Ong

A "dedicated" NHS nurse who had worked for the health service for 44 years, Alice Kit Tak Ong, 70, passed away at the Royal Free Hospital in London on Tuesday after it was thought she contracted COVID-19 while working in a doctor's surgery without the correct protective equipment. She had initially self-isolated but had to be taken to the hospital when her coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Anton Sebastianpillai

Dr Anton Sebastianpillai was a long-serving member of the team at Kingston Hospital in southwest London. His final shift as a consultant geriatrician came on 20 March, and after becoming ill with COVID-19 he was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on 31 March.

Carol Jamabo

Carol Jamabo, 56, was a carer at Cherish Elderly Care in Manchester. She was a key worker for 25 years before serving in HM Prison Service and St Thomas' Hospital in the sexual health unit. Her nephew described hr as "loving and bubbly".

Aimee O'Rourke

Aimee O'Rourke, believed to be a mother of three, was treated for COVID-19 at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate, Kent, where she worked. Aimee, 39, was the second nurse to die after testing positive for coronavirus. One of her daughters, Megan Murphy, said in a post on Facebook: '"Your meggy misses you beyond belief.

Dr Adil El Tayar

Leading organ transplant consultant Dr Adil El Tayar, 64, died having fallen ill a few days earlier. The Sudanese doctor had been working at Hereford Hospital. He is believed to be the first working surgeon in the UK to die with COVID-19.

Areema Nasreen

Areema Nasreen was a 36-year-old NHS nurse, who worked at a West Midlands hospital in intensive care for 16 years. She was a mother of two.

Dr Alfa Saadu

Leading NHS doctor, Dr Alfa Saadu, 68, died two weeks after contracting COVID-19. He was described as a "living legend" by his family and had worked for the NHS for decades - though he was not working on the frontline at at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, when he picked up the virus.

Thomas Harvey

Thomas Harvey, 57, a healthcare assistant at North East London NHS Foundation Trust. It is understood the father-of-seven contracted the virus after treating a patient with the disease on his ward.

Glen Corbin

Another healthcare assistant, Glen Corbin, 59, worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, northwest London, for more than 25 years.

Amged El-Hawrani

Amged El-Hawrani, 55, died in hospital in Leicester, and is the first confirmed frontline worker to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

Pooja Sharma

Pooja Sharma and her father Sudhir died a day apart, both from COVID-19. Pooja had been working at the Eastbourne District General Hospital as a pharmacist, while her father worked as an immigration officer at Heathrow Airport.

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury

Abdul Mabud Chowdhury,53, passed away after 15 days in hospital. On 18 March he wrote a message to Boris Johnson asking him to "urgently" ensure personal protective equipment for "each and every NHS worker in the UK". He told the prime minister that healthcare workers "are in direct contact with patients" and have a "human right like others to live in this world disease-free with our family and children".

Dr Chowdhury was a locum urologist who worked at Homerton Hospital in East London and died on Wednesday at Queen's Hospital in Romford after testing positive for coronavirus.

Liz Glanister

Liz Glanister was a staff nurse at Aintree University Hospital. The 68-year-old's family said they were "proud to see just how many people's lives Liz has touched".

They added: "There are so many heroes out there, just like Liz, who are all putting their lives in danger to help save ours, so please help them to be the best they can be and stay inside."

Rebecca Mack

Tributes were paid to nurse Rebecca Mack, 29, who died after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

Donald Suelto

Donald Suelto worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, and died after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms, a friend and fellow NHS nurse said.

Lynsay Coventry

The family of Lynsay Coventry, a midwife, said "our hearts are broken".

Their statement said: "As a family, our hearts are broken at the loss of our loving, wonderful and caring mum, sister, daughter and grandmother. Her love for us all was unfailing and her strength in the way she cared and supported us will fill our memories."

Janice Graham

Ms Graham's colleagues paid tribute to her. The 58-year-old is said to be the first healthcare worker to die with COVID-19 in Scotland.

Dr Habib Zaidi

Dr Zaidi, 76, a GP in Leigh-on-Sea, died in intensive care at Southend Hospital in Essex.

Professor Sami Shousha

Professor Shousha, 79, had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London's Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978.

Dr Edmond Adedeji

Dr Adedeji, 62, worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Fayez Ayache

Dr Ayache, a GP, was taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital on 2 April and died six days later.

Syed Haider

Dr Haider was also a GP who worked in Dagenham, east London. He died in hospital after it is believed he developed coronavirus symptoms.

Barbara Moore

Ms Moore was a patient discharge planner, and died at the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.