Coronavirus: These are the healthcare workers who have died from COVID-19

More than 100 healthcare workers have died in the UK since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Dozens more deaths are reported to have taken place, but have not yet been confirmed by Sky News.

Doctors, nurses, carers, porters, cleaners and paramedics are among those who have died after being infected with COVID-19.

Behind each number is the death of a beloved family member and colleague.

Tap to read more about 100 of those who have died, and the things people have said about them.