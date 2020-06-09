Coronavirus: Health minister Helen Whately blames scientists for care home deaths - then quickly rows back

A minister said the government could pin the blame on scientific advisers for ministers' handling of the coronavirus in care homes, before quickly rowing back.

Health minister Helen Whately was challenged over the effect of COVID-19 in adult social care during an interview with Sky News.

She told Kay Burley@Breakfast that there was guidance for care homes "very early" in the coronavirus pandemic.

"At all points in this we follow the scientific guidance as to what is the right thing to do," Ms Whately added.

When it was put to the minister that "you can't stick this on the scientists", she replied: "Well, I can."

Challenged about the remark, Ms Whately then backtracked.

"That's not what I mean to say," she said.

"To be clear, that is your words. That is your words.

"What I mean to say is we have taken the scientific advice at every stage of this process.

"We've taken the scientific advice and then the judgement is made about what is the right decision to take.

"I know, because I've been doing the job, that we're trying to do everything we can for those in care homes because we know they're at greater risk."

Ms Whately's comment comes after a senior minister told Sky News last month that "wrong" advice at the start of the pandemic could have led to mistakes in the government's response.

Downing Street later appeared to suggest it accepted that ministers bear responsibility for the decisions made in the response to the virus.

The government has faced criticism during the COVID-19 outbreak for its handling of care homes.

Opponents and voices in the sector have accused ministers of not doing enough to protect residents and staff.

Sky News has reported extensively on the situation in care homes throughout the pandemic.

This includes highlighting fears elderly patients were being discharged from hospital before they were well enough to return, as well as reporting a number of councils threatening to withhold funding to help care homes deal with the virus if they did not agree to take in COVID-19 patients.

Sky News has also revealed that more than 20 care homes in the northeast of England sent a legal warning to their local council over fears of a collapse in the sector.