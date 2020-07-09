Coronavirus: Gyms, indoor pools and leisure centres in England to reopen from 25 July

Beauty salons, tanning shops and tattooists can reopen in England from Monday, the government has said, while gyms and indoor swimming pools will be allowed to let customers return later this month.

In a further easing of lockdown restrictions, outdoor swimming pools can reopen from 11 July and indoor gyms, swimming pools, dance studios and sports like badminton and volleyball from 25 July.

Outdoor arts performances - including theatres, opera, dance and music - will also be able to resume from this weekend, although audience numbers will be restricted and will be subject to social distancing rules.

"Normal life is slowly returning," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told a Downing Street news conference.

There will be restrictions on numbers in gyms and pools and people will be encouraged to shower and change at home where possible, though changing rooms will be open.

Club cricket can also resume from this Saturday, with a limited number of spectators allowed and clubhouse bars will be able to open, subject to social distancing rules.

At the Downing Street briefing, Mr Dowden deployed a new slogan in the coronavirus fight, saying it is now time to "work out to help out".

He said: "I'm really urging people to get out there and to play their part: buy the tickets for outdoor plays and musical recitals, get to your local gallery and support your local businesses.

"Our fight began with a collective effort and I really hope it will end with one.

"At the beginning we all stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives, now the British public has a new part to play. It's time to eat out to help out, to enjoy the arts to help out and to work out to help out.

"It's over to all of you to help the country recover safely."