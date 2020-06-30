Coronavirus: Greece extends travel ban on UK visitors for two weeks

Greece is extending its ban on UK flights for another two weeks, the country's prime minister has said.

British holidaymakers will not be allowed to fly to Greece until 15 July, despite the country opening its borders to other international visitors on Wednesday.

The decision, which will also see flights from Sweden banned for another two weeks, was made during a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his officials.

It means British families with Greek getaways booked for the school summer holidays should still be able to travel - unless the restrictions are extended further.

On Monday, a group of 180 German doctors, police officers and supermarket workers were the first foreign visitors to touch down on the Greek island of Kos after they were given a free holiday to thank them for their work fighting coronavirus .

The changes come after Thailand revealed it will lift its international flight ban on 1 July, but only to foreigners who have Thai work permits, residency or family living in the country - and not tourists.

People travelling to Thailand for medical treatment, including cosmetic surgery and fertility treatment, are also being allowed in, but will have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Business visitors from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Hong Kong could avoid a two-week quarantine if they show a certificate to prove they do not have coronavirus and are tested on arrival.

Pubs, bars and karaoke venues across the country will also be allowed to reopen from Wednesday in a bid to revive the Thai economy.

They will be allowed to stay open until midnight, but tables will be spaced 2m apart, a government spokesman said.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, of the Thai government's COVID-19 Situation Administration, added: "Alcohol consumption could reduce discipline so there will be close monitoring before customers enter venues."

Last week, it was confirmed Britons who holiday in France or Spain this summer will not have to isolate when they come home.

Greece was also on a list of countries allowed to form "air bridges" with the UK from 6 July, with TUI, the nation's biggest holiday company, due to resume routes to four Greek islands on 11 July.

But now Britons will have to wait until 15 July if they want to go, with the Greek PM claiming measures will be under "continuous review".