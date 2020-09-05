These Graphs Show How Bad Coronavirus Is In The UK Right Now

It has been more than six months since Boris Johnson made the historic announcement he was putting the UK into lockdown – a plan that would have been unthinkable just months before.

In the following weeks, the country was battered by the force of the Covid-19 virus – daily reports of new cases topped 5,000, while the deaths of more than 1,000 people were reported in a single day in April.

Day after day, the agenda was completely ruled by the status of the pandemic and the UK became a nation of amateur epidemiologists.

Since then, the effects of the pandemic have subsided – as spring turned into summer, the number of people dying with the virus began to drop, as did the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the first place.

But as the all-dominating, headline-grabbing nature of the pandemic has waned, so too has the flow of information about its grip and extent.

The urgent daily conferences from No.10 have stopped and and the Department of Health and Social Care no longer tweets the number of people dying with the virus each day.

So – how badly is Covid-19 affecting the UK now, compared to the peak of the pandemic?

And, with experts suggesting there could be a second surge in the virus over the winter, where is the country heading?

The number of people dying with Covid-19 has fallen dramatically

As of September 3, the UK has seen the deaths of 41,527 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 within the last four weeks of their lives. It means the country has the fifth most coronavirus fatalities in the world.

At the peak of the coronavirus crisis, the deaths of several hundred people were being announced each day. On April 8, 1,072 people died – the highest figure during the pandemic and the only time the number has surpassed 1,000.

Since April, there has been a dramatic dive in the number of people in the UK dying with coronavirus and the number of daily deaths has remained below 100 since June 11.

In August, daily deaths did not creep above 16. While the number has yet to hit 0, just two deaths were recorded on August 29 – the lowest figure since the start of March.

Coronavirus cases have dropped since April – but are starting to rise again

