Coronavirus: Grandad meets his grandson for first time through a window during self-isolation

A grandad had his first meeting with his grandson through a closed window amid ongoing advice to socially distance because of the coronavirus.

Emma Gall shared the photograph of her brother Míchéal holding his newborn son Faolán up to the window at their home in Meath, Ireland, while their father looked on.

Gall shared the image on Twitter on Saturday after being sent it by her sister-in-law, saying: “Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time."

She told The Independent: "It is sad that he can't get to hold the baby just yet but we are looking forward to a big cuddle in the (hopefully) near future."

“The good news is baby Faolán is doing great and oblivious to his new fame,” she said. “My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame, he wouldn’t let me take a picture of him but he’s smiling!”

Gall said that her father “knew he couldn’t come in” and is “looking forward to holding the baby soon”.

Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020

The picture has resonated with many people who are finding self-isolation a strain on families unable to see each other in person.

One person said: “My goodness please look after your Dad with all your might (even if you have to hold him hostage in his shed!) I need to see him holding his first grandchild on the other side of all this."

Another said: “This is such hell. Thank you for modelling what we need to do to stay safe, but it breaks my heart to see that grandad not being able to hold his grandchild."

Another family had a similar experience having to introduce their two children to their new sibling through a hospital window.

We had to do similar action. My two oldest meeting their baby brother through a hospital window pic.twitter.com/siaqbmpip6 — Kevin Miller (@kjmiller127) March 22, 2020

One woman said she is expecting her first child soon as well: “Thank you for posting this. I’m expecting my first baby very soon and have been absolutely dreading this.”

Ireland is currently under a virtual lock down as premier Leo Varadkar banned all mass gatherings, closed schools and universities.

In the UK Boris Johnson has now said anyone over the age of 70 should be self-isolating for a period of 12 weeks in a bid to “socially shield” the most vulnerable people.

NHS England has identified 1.5 million of the most at-risk people and told them to stay at home for the next three months.

