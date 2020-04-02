Coronavirus: Five-point plan for 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day by end of April

The government has unveiled a five-point coronavirus action plan in a bid to achieve 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day in England by the end of April.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out the strategy to achieve a "significant" increase in testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at the government's daily news conference.

But opposition parties and experts have expressed scepticism the target can be met.

The "five-pillar" plan involves:

The promise comes after it was confirmed that another 569 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus - bringing the total number of deaths to 2,921.

Mr Hancock said the 100,000 figure included both the general public and NHS staff.

And it would be a combination of antigen tests (which shows whether somebody currently has the virus) and antibody tests (which shows if someone has had COVID-19).

He vowed that health service staff will be able to get tested for the coronavirus "absolutely before the end of the month".

Mr Hancock added: "With 5,000 tested since (staff testing) started at the weekend we've clearly made significant progress."

He also announced that £13.4bn in historical NHS debt would be written off to help hospital trusts fight the virus.

Mr Hancock, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and came out of self-isolation on Thursday, said he returned "redoubled in my determination to fight this virus with everything I've got".

"And we will strain every sinew to defeat it once and for all," he said.

"And I will stop at nothing to make sure that frontline staff have the right equipment so that they are safe and can have the confidence they need to do their jobs."

The ambitious pledge follows criticism of government efforts to ramp up testing and disquiet that the UK is lagging behind other countries.

Mr Hancock addressed this criticism during the news conference, saying the fact that the UK lacked a large diagnostics industry meant it was having to start from a "lower base" than the likes of Germany.

The health secretary said a country-wide shortage of swabs had been "resolved", but there was still a "global challenge" around sourcing the reagent chemicals needed for the tests.

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the commitment from the government was "welcome", but added: "NHS staff will recall that only a few weeks ago Boris Johnson was promising 250,000 [tests] a day.

"We look forward to seeing the details of how this commitment will be delivered, especially for NHS and care staff for whom this is now a pressing and urgent priority."

Sir Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said ministers had been "disgracefully slow" on increasing testing.

"Moves now to increase testing are welcome, and we hope they succeed, but NHS workers' confidence has been shaken after previous promises from the secretary of state that have not been delivered," he added.

Downing Street said earlier that it had finally reached its target of 10,000 daily tests on Tuesday, with 10,412 carried out on that day in NHS and Public Health England laboratories.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said 2,800 members of NHS staff have been tested at drive-through facilities, although "significant numbers" had also been tested at NHS and PHE labs.

Speaking during a conference call with journalists earlier on Thursday, the spokesman added: "We acknowledge that more needs to be done in relation to testing.

"We need to be testing more people and we need to be making progress very quickly."

An increase in testing of NHS staff would potentially enable thousands of them who are self-isolating, because they or their family members have shown symptoms, to return to work once they know they are clear of the disease.

In the wake of complaints about a shortage of swabs, the NHS has developed a new specification for the swabs to carry out the tests which has been validated and shared with potential manufacturers.





A large-scale testing laboratory opened in Milton Keynes last week, with two more opening next week in Cheshire and Glasgow to cover the north of England and Scotland.

At the same time, the government is working with nine potential suppliers on developing an antibody test for the coronavirus.

But the Downing Street spokesman expressed caution, saying it was essential they were accurate.

Other countries had introduced antibody tests which were not accurate with "significant adverse consequences", he said.

The spokesman revealed the government had previously been offered tests which had not met the required levels of accuracy and would not have been safe to use.