Coronavirus: Government’s Test and Trace reaches lowest ever proportion of close contacts

The government’s contact-tracing programme failed to reach more than 30 per cent of close contacts of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in England, the latest figures show.

Some 68.6 per cent of close contacts were reached through the Test and Trace system in the week ending 30 September, according to data published by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

This is the lowest weekly percentage since Test and Trace began.

The government said that 51,475 people tested positive for Covid-19 between 24 and 30 September - a 56 per cent increase on the previous week - but only 34,494 people were transferred to the tracing system in the same week.

A total of 101,782 people were identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive between 17 September and 23 September.

The number of contacts identified increased by 11 per cent compared to the previous week and is more than three times higher than the end of August.

For cases handled by local health protection teams, 97.1 per cent of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate in the week to September 30. In contrast, cases handled online or by call centres returned a 62.4 per cent successful contact rate.