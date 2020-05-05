Coronavirus: Government scientist Neil Ferguson resigns from SAGE after breaking lockdown rules

Professor Neil Ferguson has resigned from the government's scientific advisory group (SAGE) after reports he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.

In a statement announcing his departure, the leading epidemiologist from Imperial College said he had made an "error of judgement".

It followed claims reported in The Telegraph that he had travelled to a friend's home, in breach of official rules he contributed to devising.

As a prominent member of SAGE, his resignation represents a blow for the group and ministers he is helping guide policy around the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action," he said.

"I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE.

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.

"I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic.

"The government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us."

While SAGE has around 50 members, Professor Ferguson had become one of the most prominent after featuring in some of the the government's regular coronavirus briefings.

He first made headlines in mid-March when an Imperial College study of which he was lead author warned 250,000 people could die if the UK did not enforce social-distancing measures.

Less than a fortnight ago, he warned life "cannot go completely back to normal" and that social distancing would need to remain until a vaccine was developed.

He warned then that more than 100,000 people could die this year if the lockdown was lifted so only elderly and vulnerable people were shielded.

Professor Ferguson said he was "very sceptical" that a scenario where the younger population resumed a normal life would be a "viable strategy".