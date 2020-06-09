Coronavirus: Government plan for all primary schools in England to reopen before summer 'to be scrapped'

Some primary schools in England reopened their doors to pupils at the beginning of June (PA)

The government’s plan for all primary schools in England to reopen before the end of summer is to be dropped, it has been reported.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to say later on Tuesday that the ambition is no longer feasible after the prime minister speaks to his Cabinet.

Boris Johnson had wanted all primary schools in England to reopen for four weeks before the summer break as part of his plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

But according to reports by the BBC and in The Guardian, the government is likely to concede its plan has failed in the face of widespread opposition from teachers, doctors and scientists.

The Department of Education said it remained the "ambition" for all primary school children to return before the summer holidays, but did not deny reports Williamson will accept this desire may not be fulfilled.

Children in England began returning in a phased process last week, with Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils heading back first.

Instead, it is understood primary schools will now be given flexibility on whether or not they admit more pupils.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said he was not surprised the plan had been dropped.

"The 'ambition' to bring back all primary year groups for a month before the end of the summer term was a case of the government over-promising something that wasn't deliverable,” he said.

"It isn't possible to do that while maintaining small class sizes and social bubbles, so we aren't surprised that the policy has been jettisoned."

Ian Robinson, chief executive of the Oak Partnership Trust, which runs three primary schools and a special school in Taunton, Somerset, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday: "I do welcome this announcement that is hopefully going to be made today.

"It demonstrates that the secretary of state and the Department for Education are listening to the profession - I believe they have listened to the profession and this is a really positive step forward.

“From my own trust's point of view, it is all about simple practicalities, it is not about whether you want children in schools or not.

"We simply don't have enough physical space for any more year groups and we don't have any more human resources for any more year groups."

But Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner for England, told BBC Breakfast: "I think it's a huge disappointment for those children who'd expected to go back into school before the summer now now may not.

"It does mean that the vast majority, probably about eight million children, very likely won't return to the classroom until September, which means that, again, there will be a huge variation in their learning over that period."

She said children will remain "isolated", with many living in "fragile" family environments.

It comes after health secretary Matt Hancock conceded on Monday that secondary schools in England may not fully reopen until later than September.

Hancock said at the Downing Street briefing that it was still "our current working plan" that secondary schools in England will not open until September "at the earliest".

He said: "That is our current working plan, is that secondary schools won't open until September at the earliest.”

Hancock has also unveiled plans for pupils and teachers across England to receive coronavirus testing to monitor the spread of the disease as classes resume.

With approval from parents and guardians, children will be tested to see whether they have COVID-19 or have had an infection in the past under the surveillance programme.

Hancock is aiming to have up to 100 schools tested across England by the end of the summer term, with around 200 staff and children involved at each of those schools.

