Coronavirus: Government confirms how Britons can meet other family members under new lockdown rules following PM's statement

Britons can meet more than one person at different times in parks under new coronavirus lockdown rules, a government minister confirmed.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that people can meet up with someone from a different household in a park as long as they stay two metres apart.

His comments came as the UK gets to grip with prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Sunday that the lockdown will ease.

However, his message has been criticised by opposition politicians and workers’ unions, who say it lacks clarity and warn it will cause more confusion among the public.

Initially, it emerged that someone can meet another person from a different household in a park from Wednesday, but Raab revealed there is no limit on changing who people meet.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if someone can, for example, meet their mother in a park in the morning and then their father in the afternoon, Raab said this was allowed.

‘If you’re out in the park and two metres apart you can meet up with other people,” he said.

And he indicated that people would even be permitted to meet more than one person. Raab said a father in a different household from his two daughters could meet both of them in a park.

But Raab said people could not meet family members from other households in their own gardens.

“At the moment, that’s not a safe thing to do,” he said.

Raab said people shouldn’t play football in the park but can play sports such as tennis, but only with those with whom they share a household.

He also said there are no restrictions on driving distances to visit a park or beauty spot, but warned the public to be aware of different guidelines if they cross the border into Scotland or Wales.

“You can drive as far as you want to drive to go and walk in a park or a particular area that you’re fond of,” he said.

The government will publish a 50-page document on the new measures later on Monday.

The government has changed its “stay at home” message to “stay alert”, putting England at odds with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

