Coronavirus: Government 'doesn't expect' to relax COVID-19 lockdown this week

The government does not expect to relax or lift the coronavirus lockdown later this week, Dominic Raab has said.

The foreign secretary, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from the coronavirus, said there are some "positive signs" from the data that show "we are starting to win this struggle".

But he warned: "We are still not past the peak."

He was speaking at the government's daily COVID-19 press conference, which comes ahead of the first review of the UK's lockdown measures on Thursday.

The stringent restrictions, imposed last month in order to try to halt the spread of the virus, are widely expected to be extended later this week.

Ministers have said they want to be certain that the UK is past the peak of the epidemic before they ease the conditions of the lockdown.

Mr Raab told the news conference that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) would review the evidence of the effectiveness of social distancing measures when it meets on Tuesday.

"We don't expect to make any changes to the measures currently in place at that point and we won't until we're confident, as confident as we realistically can be, that any such changes can be safely made," he said.

Mr Raab also paid tribute to members of the public who have followed government advice and remained indoors over the course of the Easter weekend.

The foreign secretary said the "overwhelming majority" of Britons had followed the lockdown rules and added: "By staying home this weekend, you've saved lives.

"Thank you, your efforts are making all the difference. And please keep them up - we've come too far, we've lost too many loved ones and we've sacrificed too much to ease up now."

The confirmed UK death toll passed 10,000 at the weekend, with a government adviser and infectious diseases expert warning the country could end up being the "worst affected country in Europe".

In its latest figures released on Monday, the Department of Health said a further 717 coronavirus patients had died, taking the UK's total to 11,329.

It is the lowest increase recorded over the Bank Holiday weekend, after 980 on Friday - which surpassed the worst confirmed daily totals in Italy and Spain, 917 on Saturday and 737 on Sunday.

But the true number of deaths will be higher, as these figures do not include deaths in the community.

With Boris Johnson now out of hospital, Downing Street has said he tested negative for the virus before being discharged and is now focused on his recovery at his country mansion.

Mr Johnson will not be doing any government work and will only return to his office on the advice of his medical team, Number 10 added.

The government, meanwhile, has insisted that its testing regime is "heading in the right direction".

Downing Street has pledged to carry out 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month, a target which the PM's spokesman has said the UK is on course to meet.

A spokesman said 18,000 had been conducted in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

On the subject of testing frontline NHS workers, he said there had been "significant progress", with nearly 43,000 staff and their families tested so far.

"In the 24 hours up to 9am yesterday it was 18,000 UK tests, excluding Northern Ireland," he told journalists on Monday.

"I think we are making good progress.

"The target is to have 100,000 tests by the end of the month and that's what we are working to deliver.

"We have now tested nearly 43,000 NHS staff and their families, and we do now have 23 drive through sites.

"So we have more to do, but we are heading in the right direction."

