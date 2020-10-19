Government adviser: 'New COVID Tier system has been bungled and is worse than useless'

Stephen Reicher said the government's three-tier system had been mishandled. (PA)

The government's new tier system for coronavirus lockdowns has been branded “worse than useless” by a SAGE adviser.

Social psychologist Stephen Reicher said the tier system was a good idea that had been “badly mishandled” and “bungled in practice”.

Introduced last week, the system places local areas into different tiers — very high, high and medium — which each bring varying restrictions.

Setting out the plan in the Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs the system would “simplify and standardise our local rules”.

But Reicher said rather than bringing “clarity”, “equity” and “local buy-in”, the opposite had been achieved.

The COVID 'tier system' is a good idea so badly mishandled that it is now worse than useless.

The idea was to have different levels of restrictions with objective criteria for applying them. This would bring clarity, equity and hence local buy-in.

Writing in a Twitter thread, he said: “The COVID 'tier system' is a good idea so badly mishandled that it is now worse than useless.

“The idea was to have different levels of restrictions with objective criteria for applying them. This would bring clarity, equity and hence local buy-in.”

He added: “But what actually happened...”, and went on to share headlines relating to the tier system and outlining reasons why it was not working.

They included the suggestion that the criteria for which areas fall into which tier had become a matter of “political bargaining”, leading to confusion, as well as the decision to put some areas in the highest tiers heightening a sense of unfairness.

He also said decisions that been “imposed as diktats” on local areas and said moving areas to higher tiers was seen as a “punishment” that generated resistance and resentment.

“Fifth, and most critically, the Government has delayed so long that a local response is no longer adequate,” he said.

“It is almost a month since SAGE called for a national circuit-breaker. At that time infections were under 5,000 a day, they are now pushing 20,000 - a fourfold increase.

“Infection rates are up in every area and every age group. Hospitalisations and ICU usage is sharply up. We are about to lose control of the pandemic and half-hearted actions won't get it back. The tier system was a good idea in theory, bungled in practice, now out of time.”

