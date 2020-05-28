What the government says you should do if you've been in contact with someone with coronavirus

The government’s Test and Trace system hoped to limit the spread of coronavirus goes live on Thursday.

The system means that people who come into close contact with a coronavirus sufferer will be told to self-isolate for 14 days.

The introduction of the system is hoped to help contain the virus as the government works to ease lockdown rules.

But how does the system work and what should you do if you’ve been in contact with someone with COVID-19?

How does the NHS Test and Trace system work?

If you have come into close contact with someone who is found to have coronavirus, you will be contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service via text, email or phone and told to isolate for 14 days, even if you have no symptoms.

That 14 days starts from the date of your last contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the government guidance.

Self-isolation means not going to work, school, or public areas or using public transport or taxis.

You’re not allowed to outside even to buy food or other essentials, and any exercise must be taken within your home.

What does the NHS mean by a ‘contact’?

A ‘contact’ is someone who has been close to someone else who has tested positive for COVID-19 anytime from two days before the person was symptomatic up to seven days from onset of symptoms.

This can include:-

Someone you have spent significant time in the same household with

Sexual partners

Someone you have had face-to-face contact with (within one metre) including: being coughed on, having a face-to-face conversation, within one metre, or having skin-to-skin physical contact, or any contact within one metre for one minute or longer without face-to-face contact

A person who has been within two metres of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) for more than 15 minutes

Someone who has travelled in a small vehicle with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus or in a large vehicle or plane near someone who has tested positive.

What if you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive but you haven’t been notified or told to self-isolate?

According to the government advice, if you haven’t been notified you don’t need to self-isolate.

However, if you’re concerned that you may have symptoms, or you live with someone who has symptoms, you must follow the the current guidance which says that person should stay home for at least seven days.

All other household members must self-isolate for 14 days from the day when the first person in the household became ill

What if I think I have coronavirus?

If you are concerned you have coronavirus, the government says you can order a test by dialling 119 or going to NHS.UK/coronavirus.

If your test comes back positive, you will be asked to provide details of people you have been in close contact with – defined as being within two metres for more than 15 minutes without protective equipment.

Those people will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told to isolate for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms.

Will I get into trouble if I don’t follow the Test and Trace guidance?

The government advice says initially the system “will rely on people acting responsibly and following the guidance if they are told to isolate themselves”.

It adds: “But if the system of voluntary compliance does not work, ministers will be able to bring in tougher measures which could see people potentially subjected to spot checks and fined if they are not following the rules.”

If I’ve broken lockdown rules and mixed with people I shouldn’t have, should I tell the NHS when asked to reveal my contacts?

Yes, you should. The system is confidential and is aimed at tracking down potential cases, so it’s important you do.

What if I’ve already previously tested positive for coronavirus and recovered?

If you’re contacted by Test and Trace you still need to isolate as per the instructions.

That’s because experts still don’t know whether having the disease in the past means you are now immune, or whether you can still act as a carrier who can infect others.

