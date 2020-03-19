Coronavirus: Gordon Brown says too much ‘populist nationalism’ in fight against outbreak

Former prime minister Gordon Brown speaks in central London about an initiative against a no-deal Brexit in July 2019: PA

The response to the coronavirus crisis has been dominated by too much "populist nationalism", Gordon Brown has warned.

The former Labour prime minister took aim at the "America first, India first, China first" actions of governments and called for international intervention to fight the pandemic.

Mr Brown, who was in office during the 2008 financial crisis, said the scale of the crisis now facing the country was "unprecedented" and urged the chancellor Rishi Sunak to do "considerably more" to protect people from financial ruin.

His intervention comes as schools and nurseries prepare to close, with the Army placed on standby and the prospect of greater restrictions in London to curb the spread of the virus.

"This is a global problem, not just a national problem," Mr Brown told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"We've had too much of America first, India first, China first. We have had too much of this populist nationalism.

"We are finding that we are connected whether we like it or not. We are finding that we are depending on each other whether we like it or not.

"I think people have got to put aside the differences they have as international cooperation is absolutely vital for this."

The former chancellor said the outbreak was a "global economic emergency" as well as a public health disaster, and said the British government was in "unprecedented territory.

Mr Brown urged ministers to do much more to protect workers, adding: "If Boris Johnson is telling people to stay at home he has to tell them how to survive financially."

More follows...