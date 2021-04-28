So, when can you actually go on holiday?

Amanda Statham
·6 min read
Photo credit: Gaizka Portillo Benito - Getty Images
Photo credit: Gaizka Portillo Benito - Getty Images

As we emerge out of the UK’s third lockdown and foreign trips are still banned, our spring holiday focus is firmly on staycations, but what about the summer ahead?

With many of us still reeling from cancelled trips, delayed holiday refunds and changes to travel corridors last year, feeling anxious about booking a future overseas trip is relatable. Experts are predicting volatility in the travel market for months to come and yet, despite this, things do feel a little more positive now thanks to the rolling out of the vaccine.

Charles Knowlton, global general manager at Topdeck Travel told Cosmopolitan UK, "The UK’s COVID vaccination programme has definitely started to boost travel confidence, leading to an increase in bookings recently." But does that mean it’s a good time to book a holiday yourself?

What is the government saying about travel abroad?

Currently, foreign holidays are banned and returning travellers have to quarantine. However, transport secretary Grant Shapps recently announced people in England can "start thinking about booking foreign trips again" as part of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown and a traffic light system for overseas travel has been unveiled.

Countries on the green list will be 'low risk' and you won’t have to quarantine on return (though you will need a negative Covid test). Returning from amber-listed countries will mean quarantining for 10 days at home and pre- and post-departure tests. Visiting destinations on the red list will result in a 10-day quarantine in a specified hotel on return, which can cost up to £1750.

Country categories are expected to be announced around May 10, with international holidays potentially resuming as early as May 17.

Which destinations are likely to be on the green list?

Countries will be categorised as red, amber or green depending on the proportion of their population that’s been vaccinated, infection rates and prevalence of variants. With this in mind, we’re predicting where’s likely to make it to the top of the green list in May.

It will most probably be green for go for Gibraltar this summer as 100% of its population has now been vaccinated, bars and restaurants are open and face masks are only required on public transport.

Israel’s also leading the way when it comes to vaccinations, with more than 81 per cent of the country’s adult population having received both doses and infections down sharply.

Malta’s rates are down and it’s already announced it will reopen to fully vaccinated British arrivals from June 1, while Iceland, where Covid rates are low, is also opening its borders to vaccinated UK residents, who will no longer need a PCR test or to quarantine.

Photo credit: Sylvain Sonnet - Getty Images
Photo credit: Sylvain Sonnet - Getty Images

Some of the smaller Greek Islands are hoping to open and be able to declare themselves Covid-free by the end of April, leading many travel experts to predict their green-list inclusion.

Mediterranean islands like Ibiza and Majorca reopened to tourists after Easter, encouraged by minister of tourism for the Balearic Islands, Iago Negueruela, who announced that, “Given our proximity to the UK, the extensive network of UK flight connections to the islands and our long shared tourism history, we feel very confident that we will have a positive 2021 summer season.”

This winter Dubai was one of the few places you didn’t have to quarantine after visiting, hence the deluge of Instagrammers by pools making us drool. However the United Arab Emirates lost its quarantine-free status after ‘a significant acceleration of infections being imported to the UK’, so that dream faded as quickly as the influencers’ tans. Now it’s jabbed more than half its population and cases are dramatically declining, so it could well get the green light in May.

Will I have to get a Covid test if I go on holiday this year?

Probably. Even as the vaccine is rolled out here, pandemic restrictions around the world will mean most countries are going to require a negative Covid test result before you can enter (or proof of a Covid vaccine).

And in order to fly back into England you’ll need proof of a negative coronavirus test to travel, even if you're a UK citizen. You must take the test in the three days before you start your journey to England, which means booking one for while you're away.

Any good news? People arriving in the UK from green-list countries will escape the need to quarantine, though they will still need to take a Covid test before departing for the UK and another after arrival.

What is a Covid vaccine passport?

At the moment these aren’t required, but the World Tourism Organisation is putting forward a serious case for global certification, so it may only be a matter of time. They're calling for a standard digital system so it’s quick and easy to prove you have immunity, much like the current international health regulations surrounding Yellow Fever with some countries requiring a certificate before you can enter.

Countries such as Iceland are already saying they’ll welcome all Brits who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, meaning you won’t have to take a PCR test or quarantine.

Photo credit: Travelpix Ltd - Getty Images
Photo credit: Travelpix Ltd - Getty Images

However, vaccine minister, MP Nadhim Zahawi, has gone on record on the BBC's Andrew Marr show to say "there are no plans for vaccine passports". According to Zahawi, the fact that the vaccination isn't mandatory in the UK means a passport would be discriminatory against people who haven’t had it, can’t have it or don’t want it. He suggested people could get written evidence from their GP if proof were needed.

If my holiday’s cancelled, will I get a refund?

Yes, if you shop wisely. This summer that means ditching old habits - snapping up a cheap flight and then scouring the internet for some cool accommodation - and buying a package holiday instead.

Phil Salcedo from HolidayPirates, told us, "Many travel companies have now changed their cancellation policies to be more generous than they’ve ever been before, so if you shop carefully you can book a trip and lose nothing if it has to be cancelled. These are the ones we’re currently reviewing and recommending to our UK users."

And when Rory Boland, travel editor of consumer advice organisation Which?, recommends getting a package deal, we listen.

"If you’ve booked a package holiday and Covid restrictions change and you can’t go, you’ll get a full refund, as package holiday operators pay into an insurance fund run by the Civil Aviation Authority.

"No similar scheme exists to protect customers who book flights and accommodation independently. If your airline fails or your hotel closes, you may well lose your money – or worse, you could be stranded abroad."

Confused? Join the club...

It's all quite variable at the moment, but to summarise: if you do want to take the risk of booking a holiday, it appears your most viable option is a package deal somewhere in Gibraltar, the Greek Islands or Balearics through a reputable tour operator. Under current guidelines, you'll need a negative test before you go, a negative test before you fly back, and be prepared to quarantine in a hotel or at home. Things might change in the coming months, and restrictions may lift, but this is an overview of the landscape right now.

Subscribe here to have Cosmopolitan delivered to your door.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.


You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

    The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

  • TNT botches NHL promotion, mistakes Andrew Ference for Connor McDavid

    It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.

  • Report: Raptors sign Freddie Gillespie to 2-year contract

    Toronto's rich tradition of rewarding players who outperform initial expectations continues, with Freddie Gillespie reportedly inking a two-year deal.

  • Gerard Gallant to coach Canada at 2021 World Championship

    Hockey Canada will allow the NHL coach-for-hire to kick off some of the rust with the men's senior team.

  • Report: Buccaneers bringing back WR Antonio Brown on 1-year deal

    For the first time since 2018, Brown may start the season on time and with the same team as the previous season.

  • NWHL delays Montreal expansion, doubles salary cap

    The National Women’s Hockey League is putting off adding an expansion franchise in Montreal until the 2022-23 season.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes baseballs to the moon in 3 HR, grand-slam outing

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went completely berserk at the plate on Tuesday, blasting three bombs including a grand slam to lift the Jays over the Nationals.

  • 10 things: Raptors run out of gas late in loss to Nets

    A valiant effort wasn't quite enough for the Raptors to overcome the powerhouse Nets.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • Wild prospect Marco Rossi details terrifying battle with COVID-19 complications

    NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.

  • NHL could adjust playoffs for travel restrictions in Canada

    The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs.

  • Reported police video shows bloodied Sterling Brown after alleged strip club attack

    Brown was reportedly beaten by multiple attackers and hit on his head with a bottle outside a Miami strip club.

  • Taylor Hall's rocket helps Bruins beat Pens to tighten East Division race

    Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots as the Bruins edged the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • Emotional moment as golf grinder qualifies for first PGA Tour start

    The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL Draft: 2021 Wide receiver fantasy football primer

    Ja'Marr Chase leads the way for a talented group of incoming rookie receivers. With the NFL draft here, Liz Loza takes a final look at the 2021 WR class.

  • Cavaliers' Love apologizes for outburst: 'That wasn't me'

    CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has apologized for his on-court tantrum on Monday night, saying his behaviour was out of line and out of character. “That wasn't me,” Love said. The five-time All-Star spoke Wednesday following Cleveland's shootaround practice before facing the Orlando Magic. Love did not take any questions from reporters after speaking passionately for 13 minutes about the incident, his frustration in dealing with an injury this season and his continued struggle with mental health. “I (messed) up,” Love said, using an expletive to open his remarks. “Everyone knows that. My intent wasn’t to disrespect the game, my intent wasn’t even for the damn ball to go inbounds. It was a moment that I got caught up in." Late in the third quarter against Toronto, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials for some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96. Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behaviour called “childish” and “unacceptable.” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called it a “lapse in judgment” and said Love, who didn't speak to the media following the game, apologized to his teammates. Love said he didn't realize how bad the incident looked until after the game and he felt embarrassed and ashamed. The Cavaliers were missing seven players with injuries for the game, and Love's outburst only compounded things for a young team stumbling to the season's end. “I put myself here,” Love said. “It wasn't about my teammates. It wasn't about the coaching staff. ... It shouldn't happen, but at the same time it was a little blown out of proportion.” Love said he has only respect for Bickerstaff and his teammates. He believes they've accepted his apology knowing how hard he has worked this season to come back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two months. "I'll ride or die for J.B. and I'll ride or die for our guys," he said. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Forward Drouin taking leave of absence from Canadiens for personal reasons

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Jonathan Drouin is taking indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. The Canadiens announced on their Twitter feed that Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve by the club. "We ask everyone to respect his privacy," the Canadiens said. Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal's last three games with a non-COVID related illness. The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021. The Canadian Press