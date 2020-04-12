Coronavirus: Good Samaritan urges people not to be judgemental after finding note in car after delivering shopping

Good Samaritan Sarah Crossland shared the angry note that was left on her car when she went to drop some shopping off for a vulnerable person. (Picture: Facebook)

A good samaritan who was dropping off food for a vulnerable person during the coronavirus lockdown has shared a note she found on her car when she returned, urging people: “don’t be judgemental”.

Sarah Crossland had parked her car in the street in Morley, Leeds, to drop off some shopping for someone unable to go out.

But when she returned to her vehicle, a note had been pushed through a gap in the window and left on her seat, saying: “I have recorded your registration number... You have no business in this street. You have broken the quarantine regulation lockdown!”

Sarah Crossland shared a picture of the note on Facebook, urging people not to be judgemental. (Picture: Facebook)

Sharing a picture of the handwritten note on a Facebook group in Leeds, she wrote: “This is a public service announcement on Quarantine rules and how not to be judgemental.

“I dropped some shopping off for someone vulnerable. I did their shopping alongside my own weekly shop. I parked my car near their house. My window was slightly open due to it being warm.

“When I got back in my car, I found this passive aggressive note on my seat. I would have been more than happy to explain what I was doing via social distancing, although I thought the shopping bags in my hand and in the car might have been a giveaway.

“Moral of the story? Don't be judgemental to people who are trying to help others 🙄”

The NHS has recruited an ‘army’ of 750,000 volunteers to help vulnerable people after an original appeal for 250,000 people was inundated with offers of help.

Those who have signed up are helping with everything from delivering shopping and medication to transporting patients and NHS equipment or even checking on people or calling them regularly.

On top of official volunteers, many communities have launched their own informal efforts to help the vulnerable, collecting shopping, picking up prescriptions, walking dogs and more.

