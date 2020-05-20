Coronavirus: Glastonbury Fans urged to 'stay away from Worthy Farm' during lockdown

Glastonbury organisers are urging people to stay away from the site in Somerset during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement on its website, it says Worthy Farm and its surrounding farms are "private property", and that "given the current circumstances", the site is closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It continued: "Despite this, we have seen increasing numbers of visitors attempting to access the site used by the festival.

"For the sake of those who continue to work and live on the site, we would ask that you please do not consider visiting.

"Those who do attempt to access the site will be asked to leave."

2020 had been set to mark the 50th anniversary of the event - which attracts crowds of around 200,000 - with headliners including Diana Ross, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney.

Organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have previously described the cancellation as a "terrible blow", and an "enforced fallow year" due to the "unprecedented uncertainty" caused by COVID-19.

Ticket holders are able to roll-over entry to next year, or apply for a refund.